BleedTechBlue - April 6th | Where do the 16th-ranked Diamond Dogs rank statistically?

April 6th | Where do the 16th-ranked Diamond Dogs rank statistically?
Louisiana Tech enjoyed another fantastic week on the diamond as Lane Burroughs' squad won 3 of 4 against UAB inside J.C. Love Field.
With the 3-1 record last week, Tech moved up one spot to #16 in the latest Top 25 rankings put out by D1Baseball.com
Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics as well.
In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to last week.
|Statistic
|Total (National Rank)
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.0 (44, +12)
|
Batting Average
|
.293 (27, +21)
|
Slugging Percentage
|
.462 (26, +25)
|
On-Base Percentage
|
.387 (46, +27)
|
ERA
|
3.58 (38, -1)
|
WHIP
|
1.31 (61, +10)
|
Hits Allowed Per 9 IP
|
8.29 (83, +8)
|
K:BB Ratio
|
2.32 (89, +18)
|
Shutouts
|
6 (1, same)
|
Fielding Percentage
|
.973 (74, -6)
As you can see, it was a great weekend across the board for the Diamond Dogs.
Particularly on the offensive side, Louisiana Tech performed in an elite manner against the Blazers.
In winning three of four games over UAB, Tech outscored the Blazers 31-14.
A number of Bulldogs continue to perform exceptionally on an individual basis as well.
|Player
|Statistic (National Rank)
|
Steele Netterville
|
30 RBI (24), 9 2B (42),
|
Parker Bates
|
8 HBP (45)
|
Taylor Young
|
30 runs scored (14), 10 2B (18), 35 hits (67), 58 total bases (82)
|
Hunter Wells
|
36 hits (52), 25 runs scored (86)
|
Jonathan Fincher
|
5 wins (4), 2 CG (8), 1.62 ERA (33)
|
Jarret Whorff
|
5 wins (4)
Taylor Young makes this Tech offense go at the top of the order. When Young is on base, the Bulldogs are scoring runs.
If the season ended today, Jonathan Fincher would be in the mix to be not only Conference USA Pitcher of the Year but also a 1st team All-American.
