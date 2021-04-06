BleedTechBlue - April 6th | Where do the 16th-ranked Diamond Dogs rank statistically?

Louisiana Tech enjoyed another fantastic week on the diamond as Lane Burroughs' squad won 3 of 4 against UAB inside J.C. Love Field.

With the 3-1 record last week, Tech moved up one spot to #16 in the latest Top 25 rankings put out by D1Baseball.com

Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics as well.

In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to last week.