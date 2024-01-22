Cole is an offensive line transfer from Grambling State that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Cole told BleedTechBlue.com, "When I came on my visit it just felt right, it felt like home. Not even to consider I’m close to home and all my peoples are close and could come to all the games. I’m ready to come in and to help change the program around."

The 6'3, 300-pounder played his high school football at Red River HS in Coushatta, LA.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



