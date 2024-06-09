Ashton Ansley announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday evening.

Ansley is a 2025 wide receiver from Anna High School in Anna, TX.

On his commitment to LA Tech, Ansley told BleedTechBlue.com, “I believe in the vision this coaching staff has for this program. I also took to heart what I heard a thousand times while being there. It’s not the building, it’s the people in the building. Ruston get ready, THIS ‘25 CLASS IS GOING TO BE SPECIAL!!!”

Ansley currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, UTEP, South Carolina, Arkansas State, Florida, and Ole Miss.

The 6'5 WR finished 2023 with 32 catches for 689 yards and 11 TDs.

THE FILM