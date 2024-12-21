Assist Records Broken in LA Tech's 108-60 Win

RUSTON – Two program records fell on Saturday inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Louisiana Tech set a new single-game record with 33 assists. Twenty of those belonged to Sean Newman Jr., shattering the assist mark for a Bulldog, as LA Tech disposed of Rust College, 108-60, in the final non-conference game of the regular season.

Newman Jr. flirted with breaking the single-game record back on Nov. 18 when he dished out 14 dimes, coming one shy of tying the mark that was set by legendary point guard Speedy Smith in 2012.

It seemed inevitable today as Newman Jr. had nine assists in the first 10 minutes of the game, helping to give LA Tech (11-2) a 32-8 advantage that included a 20-0 run versus the Bearcats.

His 11th dime came with 2:01 to play as Devin Ree buried a three-pointer, providing the Bulldogs register their 50th point of the game. Ultimately, the home team would take a 52-30 lead into the locker room.

Three more assists took place in the first two minutes of the second stanza, two of which came on alley-oop dunks by Kaden Cooper and Daniel Batcho. Another alley-oop slam to Batcho was the 15th and then a corner three-pointer by Cooper was the record breaker, both of which was part of a 19-0 run to put Rust away.

All the Bulldogs did exactly what they have been doing all season. Batcho scored a game-high 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Cooper had a double-double as well with 17 points and 11 boards as well. Amaree Abram drained three three-pointers in route to 17 points. And the bench provided a season-high 32 points.

And then of course there was Newman Jr. with his program-setting 20 assists which also set a new Conference USA record. This performance came five days after pouring in a career-high 25 points against Grand Canyon.

LA Tech eclipsed 50 percent shooting for a fifth straight game (shot 56.4 percent). Rust was limited to 33.3 percent shooting from the field with Jordin Jackson leading the Bearcats in scoring with 17.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester On the win …"I wanted to see us give all-out effort. The first half, I thought we got a little lazy defensively. We were capable of being better than that. I challenged them in the second half to be better. I thought we did a good job before I started subbing. Our team has a variety of ways we can attack. When we are guarding, we can be a handful for teams. I just want to continue sharing the love and continue to make the right play."

On Sean Newman Jr. setting the assists record …"He keeps being so unselfish. When we need him to do something, he is usually there to get it done. Whether it is leadership, scoring the basketball, getting other people shots, he has been really good at those things. He deserves this honor."

On everybody contributing how they have been this season …"We can go home with a good feeling of how last game before Christmas. Now, we have to come back and prepare for what is to come. The way things were spread out this game, the stat sheet showed us who we really are. This was a snapshot of who we are." On the team's non-conference play …"We had ups and downs. Injuries were a big part of it. We had some real lows with losing Will Jeffress for the season. We had some highs, winning three games in a row [at the Gulf Coast Showcase]. We came out though and had a tough loss at home but bounced back from that. We have been consistent though in who we are. We want to continue to grow. I do not think we have reached out ceiling, but we have to keep fighting for that."

NOTABLES

- With the 108-60 victory, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus Rust College, 1-0.

- LA Tech improved to 11-2 on the season, its best start to the season since the 2015-16 season. The Bulldogs 11-2 non-conference record is also the best since the 2015-16 season.

- LA Tech eclipsed 100 points for a second time this season (scored 105 against Mississippi College). It is the most points scored since putting up 108 points against Jarvis Christian in 2022 and the 83rd game all-time the Bulldogs have scored 100+ points.

- The Bulldogs set a new program record with 33 assists.

- LA Tech shot 56.4 percent from the field, marking the fifth straight game (eighth overall) they have eclipsed 50 percent. The last time the Bulldogs shot over 50 percent in five straight games was 2016.

- LA Tech's 35 three-point attempts tied for the third most in school history.

- The Bulldogs have now scored 40+ points in the paint in four straight games (had 64 against the Bearcats).

- The Bulldogs registered 10 steals, marking the fourth straight game this season with at least 10.

- Sean Newman Jr. set the LA Tech and CUSA record for most assists in a single game with 20 (previous record was 15 set by Speedy Smith in 2012). He now has six games of 10+ assists this season. He also has 274 career assists as a Bulldog, the 15th most in school history.

- Daniel Batcho recorded his fifth 20+ scoring performance of the season with a game-high 27 (sixth time this season leading the team in scoring). He also tied his season high with 11 rebounds, collecting his second double-double of the season.

- Daniel Batcho posted one block, extending his streak of games with at least one rejection to 17. He now has 102 career blocks as a Bulldog, tied for the seventh most in program history.

- Kaden Cooper tallied his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 boards. He has led the Bulldogs in rebounding in 10 games this season.

- Amaree Abram reached double-digit points for the 11th time this season with 17. He made three three-pointers, giving his 10 games with multiple threes (has made 3+ in three straight games).

- Will Allen set new season highs in scoring (six points) and rebounding (eight boards).

- Sean Elkinton set new season highs in scoring (nine points) and rebounding (six boards).

- AJ Bates set a new season high with six assists.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will begin Conference USA play on Thursday, Jan. 2 at UTEP in the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.