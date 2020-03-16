Tech finished their 2019-2020 season at 22-8 overall and 13-5 in Conference USA. The 13-5 finish in the league was good for a tie for 2nd place.

Tech finished with the highest NET Ranking in Conference USA at 87.

Eric Konkol is now 105-57 in 5 seasons as the HC at Louisiana Tech. He’s 55-35 in Conference USA play.

DaQuan Bracey finished as a first team all-conference selection. Derric Jean was selected to the all-defensive team. Both players were seniors. Mo Muhammed and Oliver Powell were the two other seniors on the roster. The four players combined to start 93 games over the course of their senior seasons.

Good Wins in 2019-2020: @ Mississippi State, Charlotte (X2), FIU (X2), @ North Texas

Bad Losses: @ UTSA, @ Marshall (OT)

Here is a look ahead and what the scholarship portion of the roster is projected to be in 2020-2021. In parenthesis are their position and career statistics.

SR Amorie Archibald (PG/SG, 9.9 PPG, 3.3 REB, and 3.2 ASST)

RS SR Kalob Ledoux (SG, 12.9 PPG, 3.4 REB, and 0.9 ASST)

RS SR Jacolby Pemberton (SF/PF, 6.4 PPG, 4 REB, and 1.1 ASST)

RS SR Andrew Gordon (C, 3.2 PPG, 2.5 REB, and 0.6 BLK)

SR Xavier Armstead (SF, 2.6 PPG, 1.6 REB, and 0.7 ASST)

JR Stacey Thomas (C, 1.2 PPG, 1.3 REB, and 0.2 BLK)

RS JR Exavian Christon (SG, 4.7 PPG, 1.9 REB, and 0.8 ASST)

JR Jace Bass (SG, JC Signee)

SO Cobe Williams (PG, 4.3 PPG, 2.2 REB, and 1.1 ASST)

SO Isaiah Crawford (SF/PF, 8.3 PPG, 4.3 REB, and 1.5 ASST)

FR Kenneth Lofton Jr (PF, HS Signee)

FR Kenny Hunter (C, HS Signee)

FR Thailand Elder (PG/SG, HS Signee)

Projected Starting 5 + First 2 Off Bench