Behind Enemy Lines | Arkansas

Louisiana Tech will travel to Fayetteville this weekend for a non-conference match-up with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

BleedTechBlue.com went Behind Enemy Lines with Riley McFerran of HawgBeat.com to preview the Razorbacks.

Sam Pittman came into the year on the hot seat based on the national perspective but with a win on Saturday he'd reach bowl eligibility. Would that pretty much guarantee that the head man for the Hogs would return in 2025? How would you evaluate the job that he's done since he's been in Fayetteville?

I have it on good authority that if Sam Pittman wins this Saturday to reach bowl eligibility, he'll return in 2025. Now, that isn't exactly the standard for most fans, but the new era of NIL and revenue sharing has put many athletic departments in wait-and-see mode. We've already seen that at Florida with Billy Napier.

As for an evaluation, many people would tell you that all they wanted from Pittman was stabilization of the program and upping the floor after the Chad Morris era. Pittman has done that for the most part, but the inconsistencies and head-scratching decisions here and there eventually wear fans down.

Taylen Green transferred in from Boise State in the off-season to lead the Razorback offense. How would you evaluate Green's play throughout the 2024 season?

I think Taylen Green looks like a very talented player in a new system, tough conference and an average-to-below-average offensive line. He'll make throws and plays that wow you, but then he'll hold onto the ball too long, take sacks or throw interceptions that show why he played at Boise State in the first place.

The hope is that in Year 2 in Bobby Petrino's scheme, he'll really unleash. That's a year away though, and Arkansas has a lot of work to do roster-wise this offseason to help Green out on the offensive side of the ball.

Who are some of the top playmakers at the skill positions for the Arkansas offense?

Offensively, it begins and ends with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson. Armstrong is one of the most underrated pass-catchers in the SEC and is a workhorse for this offense with his ability to get open.

Jackson, when healthy, has been very good for Arkansas. He's big, physical, fast and has sneaky elusiveness around the line of scrimmage. You might be able to toss in tight end Luke Hasz into this discussion, but he hasn't really been prioritized in the pass game like many hoped.

Defensively, Landon Jackson is a major name to know. He'll be suiting up for an NFL team soon thanks to his elite size and pass-rushing ability, and he's pretty good in the run game too.

The defense for Arkansas is allowing just over 25 points per game in 2024. Looking at it from a broad perspective, Travis Williams unit has performed well for the most part outside of the Ole Miss game a few weeks ago. When the Hogs are successful defensively, what are they really at?

When Arkansas is successful defensively, it's because it's putting pressure on the opposing quarterback and keeping plays in front of it on the backend. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart had all the time in the world, but that didn't even necessarily matter because the Rebels' receivers kept getting behind Arkansas' safeties.

How do you see this game between LA Tech and Arkansas playing out on Saturday?

Arkansas looked lethargic in an early-season game against UAB, even getting down 17-3 in the first half. That just can't happen against Louisiana Tech, which nearly defeated NC State and has played better as of late.

I still think this game will be ugly, but Arkansas gets by because of talent and the legs of Taylen Green.

Score Prediction: Arkansas 30, Louisiana Tech 17

