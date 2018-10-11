1. The Roadrunners lost their first three games of the season but are now on a three game winning streak. What is the vibe around Frank Wilson’s program heading into this crucial Conference USA matchup?

You would think a three game winning streak would have the fan base excited about the program, but it is actually quite the opposite. There are some serious issues with this Roadrunners offense that have been hidden behind this winning streak for those who do not follow the program closely. If you look closer you’ll see that the quality of the opponents has not been great and the issues with the offense have been masked by it. So if I could describe the vibe around Frank Wilson’s program at the moment I would say pessimistic at best.

Now if Wilson can somehow pull out a victory this week you might see things starting to change. Being 3-0 in conference play is impressive no matter how bad the offense might look on a week-in-week-out basis.

2. Cordale Grundy is playing quarterback for UTSA, how has he played throughout the season?

If you look at the Pro Football Focus data it will tell you that Grundy has been UTSA’s best offensive players this season, and to some extent I guess they are correct. Unfortunately for him he had his worst game of the season last week vs. Rice.

On the year he is completing 53% of his passes, while only averaging 4.5 yards per pass attempt. What Grundy has going for him is the lack of turnovers. This is why he is probably UTSA’s starter this season. Frank Wilson values quarterbacks who do not turn the ball over and do a good job managing games. What has hindered Grundy and this UTSA offense is the lack of a running game. If UTSA was able to run the ball consistently Grundy would be great option for an offense that wants to be run heavy. Instead Grundy is forced to be playmaker, something he does not excel at.

3. According to Pro Football Focus, the offensive line has not graded out very well. Are there issues up front?

There are some big issues upfront. UTSA had to replace 75% of their offensive line this season to start the season. The only returning starter is offensive tackle Josh Dunlop who was moved to guard this year. To add insult to injury JUCO transfer Jalyn Galmore who was starting at right tackle has been ruled out for the year. This has forced Josh Dunlop back out to right tackle. Jordan Wright a returning starter from last year was healthy for the first time last week and was able to start last week at right guard.

On the surface it does not sound that bad, but it is important to note UTSA also has a redshirt freshman starting at center, and a true freshman starting at left guard. The communication is not there right now. You would think they would start playing better as the season progresses but it has not been the case.

4. The UTSA defense has been dynamite getting 18 sacks and 61 quarterback pressures through six games. What makes this unit so good?

One of the biggest question marks this season was how was UTSA ever going to replace Marcus Davenport’s production. Surprisingly enough they have managed to replace his production with depth along the defensive line. They are going two deep at ever spot without a drop off in production. Kevin Strong, Baylen Baker, King Newton, and Jaylon Haynes are creating havoc on the inside from the defensive tackle position. Lorenzo Dantzler, Jarrod Carter-McLin, Eric Banks, DeQuarius Henry, and Solomon Wise will rotate on the edge without much drop off. You add linebacker Josiah Tauaefa who is in there on 95% of snaps and you get yourself a really solid front seven every play.

5. What are your keys to the game for UTSA on Saturday night?

Find the running game - the only way UTSA has a chance at winning this game is to find a way to run the ball successfully.

Get to the quarterback - the defense just needs to keep doing what they’ve been doing these past few weeks. They seem to be getting better and healthier each week.

Win the turnover battle - an offense that is struggling needs as many extra possessions as possible.