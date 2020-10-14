BleedTechBlue - Behind Enemy Lines | What should LA Tech expect from Marshall on Saturday?

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Chris McLaughlin of HerdNation.com to preview the Marshall Thundering Herd ahead of its match-up with Louisiana Tech this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 5 PM CT on CBS Sports Network.

Grant Wells has played pretty well in his first 3 career starts, what are his strengths as a QB? Weaknesses?

Grant Wells is playing the quarterback position differently than we have had in the past. He is so quick with his decision making. It is opening up parts of our offense that we have not seen in many year. He is able to run the offense like Coach Tim Cramsey has hoped for since his arrival at Marshall as offensive coordinator. The offense is beginning to look more like Cramsey’s offenses of the past with Wells behind center. He has a good arm, runs well, and has a high Football IQ.

Brenden Knox, the best RB in C-USA, if opposing teams do slow him down, where do they find success?

If teams are able to slow down Knox, and they will, then it will fall back to Wells’ ability to get the ball into the hands of open receivers and tight ends. Teams will be able to slow down Knox, in fact Eastern Kentucky did in some ways in game one. That was the game that allowed Wells to blast onto the scene as he threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns before halftime. Wells has several solid wide outs, most notably Broc Thompson and Talik Keaton who are dangerous after they get the ball as well. Tight end Xavier Gaines is also an “x” factor, pardon the pun, in his ability to run, catch and throw the ball.

Defensively, Marshall has been nearly flawless to this point. What are they doing well on that side of the ball?

The defense is fast, and deep. Nearly every position has three players that can step in and not miss a beat. The three safeties, Brandon Drayton, Derrek Pitts, and Nazeeh Johnson form one of the best trios in all of G5 football right now. Marshall is not too overly big upfront, especially in the middle, but the play of middle linebacker Tavante Beckett has made up for this. Beckett is a transfer from Virginia Tech.

Entering the match-up with LA Tech, what are the concerns for Marshall on offense? Defense?

Marshall is three games in, and I am still not sure anyone knows how good, bad, or indifferent, the offense is, outside of Knox. The Herd put up points and passing yards against FCS EKU. Marshall only scored 17 points at home in beating Appalachian State, and Wells’ numbers came way down. This past week against Western, Marshall put up 28 first half points behind the arm of Wells and legs of Knox. But, this was helped out a great deal by the play of punt returner Talik Keaton who consistently put Marshall in great field position with short fields to work with. Are there concerns? I think, probably, maybe? This is just such an odd season with the breaks and uncertainty, that I am not sure anyone really knows…yet. The defense at this point has just been solid all around, against both the run and pass. As mentioned before, the one concern would be the lack of size on the interior of the defensive line.

What are your keys to the game for Marshall and a score prediction?

The keys to the game in my opinion will start off with coming in healthy. In the COVID days, we have to hope that all the players are safe, and healthy and able to make the trip. Playing on the road is always tough, even if the crowd will be drastically limited. If Marshall can get off the field early on defense and score in the first quarter, I think Marshall will win 27 – 14.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!