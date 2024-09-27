Louisiana Tech (1-2) will hit the road to begin conference play at FIU (1-3) on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM.

The game can be watched on the ESPN+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -2.5

O/U Total | 50.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -130, FIU +108

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 40.2% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 1-2 against the spread in 2024.

- FIU is 2-2 against the spread in 2024.

- FIU has lost 13 of its last 14 conference home games. Their lone win came against Louisiana Tech in 2022.

- In FIU's last four home games against non-ranked opponents, the total points line has gone over.

- In Louisiana Tech's last four road games against non-ranked opponents, the total points line has gone over.

---

