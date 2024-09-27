Betting Preview | LA Tech vs FIU
Louisiana Tech (1-2) will hit the road to begin conference play at FIU (1-3) on Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM.
The game can be watched on the ESPN+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | LA Tech -2.5
O/U Total | 50.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -130, FIU +108
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 40.2% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 1-2 against the spread in 2024.
- FIU is 2-2 against the spread in 2024.
- FIU has lost 13 of its last 14 conference home games. Their lone win came against Louisiana Tech in 2022.
- In FIU's last four home games against non-ranked opponents, the total points line has gone over.
- In Louisiana Tech's last four road games against non-ranked opponents, the total points line has gone over.
---
