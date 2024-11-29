Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech (4-7) will close out the 2024 regular season against Kennesaw State (2-9) on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

The game can be viewed on the ESPN+and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -12

O/U Total | 41.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -500, Kennesaw State +360

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs an 78% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech has lost four straight games in the month of November as a betting favorite.

- The Bulldogs are 6-4 ATS in 2024.

- The underdog has covered the spread in 9 of Louisiana Tech's last 10 games.

- Kennesaw State is 5-6 ATS in 2024.

---

