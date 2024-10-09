Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (1-3, 0-1) will return home for a match-up with Middle Tennessee (1-4, 0-1) on Thursday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.

The game can be watched on the CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -4.5

O/U Total | 49.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -200, Middle Tennessee +164

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 66.3% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 1-3 against the spread in 2024.

- The Bulldogs have not defeated an FBS opponent at home since August 29, 2023.

- Louisiana Tech ranks 119th in scoring offense and 52nd in scoring defense under third-year head coach Sonny Cumbie.

- Middle Tennessee ranks 126th in scoring offense and 125th in scoring defense under first-year head coach Derek Mason.

- Louisiana Tech and its opponent have not combined for over 50.5 points in a game this season.

