Scouting MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato

Nicholas Vattiato will make his 24th career start at quarterback for Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Vattiato, a redshirt junior from Plantation, Florida, signed with the Blue Raiders after leading TRU Prep to the 2020 state championship. After starting the full season for the first time in 2023, Vattiato finished with 3,092 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 397 rushing yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns. Entering 2024, he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, Manning Award Watch List, and Golden Arm Watch List.

2024 Statistics

5 GP, 107/164 (65%) for 1,275 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 89 rushing yards, and 0 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Vattiato has earned a 71.8 PFF grade through 319 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 40/43 (93%) for 188 yards, 0 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 37/51 (73%) for 336 yards, 1 TD & 0 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 20/36 (56%) for 376 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 10/24 (42%) for 375 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 86/122 (71%) for 1,007 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

Under Pressure | 21/42 (50%) for 268 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 66/104 (64%) for 713 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

When Blitzed | 41/60 (68%) for 562 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INT

Nicholas Vatiatto entered the season as a selection on the All-CUSA Conference 3rd team from Phil Steele and was touted as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the conference. Vattiato’s best game in 2024 was in Middle Tennessee’s conference opener versus Western Kentucky. Even though the Blue Raiders fell 49-21, Vattiato still impressed, throwing for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 6’1 improviser gave the Bulldogs massive problems last season and will look to do the same in Ruston.

Through five games this season, Vattiato has averaged 32.6 pass attempts per game and 8 rushes per game for MTSU. Vattiato is a true gamer and excels maneuvering around the pocket long enough to find an opener receiver downfield.

Vattiao’s favorite targets on offense include WR Omari Kelly and TE Holden Willis. Former Auburn receiver Omari Kelly appropriately wears #1 for this offense and leads the team with 24 receptions for 468 yards and 3 touchdowns. Converted WR Holden Willis has found success at the TE position in this new offense, ranking second on the team with 21 receptions for 314 yards and 1 touchdown.

Both teams enter Thursday night’s contest with a 0-1 record in Conference USA and one win overall this season. For either team to have a shot to make a bowl game, a win is absolutely essential. Which team in desperation mode will come out on top?

