Three Keys to Victory | MTSU

It's been over a year since the Bulldogs have won an FBS game. What can Tech do to get back on track?

1) Spark Plug

There's a new sheriff in town in the form of a new play caller this week, as OL coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator Nathan Young gets the keys to the offense. Honestly, kudos to Sonny Cumbie for trying something new. The old saying is "if it ain''t broke, don't fix it". It takes a lot to see that something actually is broke and taking some steps to try to fix the problem.

The good news for Tech is that there probably isn't much film or really even an idea out there about what Nathan Young will do in his first action calling plays at Tech.

The bad news is that the other sideline has a defensive-minded coach in Derek Mason who would relish the opportunity to humble a first-timer.

What's going to happen? That remains to be seen - but if Nathan Young can generate any sort of spark, Tech's offense might explode.

2) Let it RIP

On the subject of play calls... Tech needs to take advantage of the fact that MTSU's pass defense is downright PUTRID this season. The Blue Raiders are currently 133rd (that's LAST) in passing yards allowed per game and 130th in passing efficiency defense. The advanced stats take it a step further - MTSU gives up an expected 0.531 points on every single pass play their opponent runs. That means if Tech were to throw the ball 40 times, they'd score 21 points. At this point? I'd take it.

The last two games it's felt like Tech refused to push the ball downfield at any point. Hell, it took Eli Finley being W I D E open to get even a 50 yard pass play. I don't think we looked down field more than once or twice against FIU. Only 8 of Bullock's 37 pass attempts were even in the 11-20 yard range.

MTSU is the type of team that WILL give up passing yards. Will we go out and take them?

3) Something's gotta give

Through four games, Tech's defense has been phenomenal. Hell, we COULD be 4-0 right now, entirely thanks to them.

But we're not 4-0, we're 1-3. A big part of that is that although the defense hasn't allowed a lot of points (52nd in ppg) or a lot of yards (7th in first downs allowed), they haven't generated many turnovers. Turnovers are a great way to get your offense a spark, give them an advantage in field position, and force them to get you some points.

While I don't want to ask the defense to do more... we're... kinda gonna need them to do more. Luckily, Middle cannot hold on to the football. While we may think Tech's turnover margin is bad (and it IS: -2.25 per game is worst in the country), MTSU's isn't much better: their -1.4 is 125th nationally. If there was ever a game for the defense to generate some much needed momentum, it's this one.

------

Evan is also a part of go tech pls dont die, a zany LA Tech sports blog, Twitter, and podcast. Check us out!