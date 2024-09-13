Louisiana Tech (1-0) will travel to Raleigh, NC to take on NC State (1-1) in non-conference competition on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The game can be watched on the ACC Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech +21.5 (Opened at LA Tech +24.5)

O/U Total | 49.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +1060, NC State -2300

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 19.7%% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 0-6 outright against P4 competition dating back to 2020. The Bulldogs last defeated a P4 team when they knocked off Miami (FL) 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl.

- LA Tech is 0-7 against the Spread in its last 7 games.

- NC State failed to cover a +10.5 Spread against Tennessee last Saturday.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



