Louisiana Tech (1-0) will travel to Raleigh, NC to take on NC State (1-1) in non-conference competition on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The game can be watched on the ACC Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | LA Tech +21.5 (Opened at LA Tech +24.5)
O/U Total | 49.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +1060, NC State -2300
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 19.7%% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 0-6 outright against P4 competition dating back to 2020. The Bulldogs last defeated a P4 team when they knocked off Miami (FL) 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl.
- LA Tech is 0-7 against the Spread in its last 7 games.
- NC State failed to cover a +10.5 Spread against Tennessee last Saturday.
