LA Tech will travel to NC State on Saturday.

Minor league baseball is winding down in 2024.

Very informative show on Tuesday night.

New week. New opportunities.

LA Tech knocked off Nicholls in dramatic fashion on Saturday night.

LA Tech will travel to NC State on Saturday.

Minor league baseball is winding down in 2024.

Very informative show on Tuesday night.

Published Sep 13, 2024
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs NC State
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech (1-0) will travel to Raleigh, NC to take on NC State (1-1) in non-conference competition on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The game can be watched on the ACC Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech +21.5 (Opened at LA Tech +24.5)

O/U Total | 49.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +1060, NC State -2300

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 19.7%% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 0-6 outright against P4 competition dating back to 2020. The Bulldogs last defeated a P4 team when they knocked off Miami (FL) 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl.

- LA Tech is 0-7 against the Spread in its last 7 games.

- NC State failed to cover a +10.5 Spread against Tennessee last Saturday.

---

