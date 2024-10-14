Betting Preview | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

in other news
Scouting MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato
Nicholas Vattiato will make his 24h career start at quarterback for Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.
BTB Radio | Play Caller Changes, Middle Tennessee preview with Doughton
Fun show on Tuesday night.
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Thompson, and Nelson talk Middle Tennessee
LA Tech and Middle Tennessee will square-off on Thursday night.
Stat Attack | Middle Tennessee
What do the numbers say about Tech's and Middle Tennessee's problems with turnovers?
Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1) will hit the road for Conference USA action at New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3) on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM.
The game can be watched on the ESPNU and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | LA Tech -10.5
O/U Total | 48.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -430, New Mexico State +330
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 71.8% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games.
- The Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- New Mexico State is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games.
- New Mexico State is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games.
- The OVER has hit in 3 of the last 4 New Mexico State football games.
---
