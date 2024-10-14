Betting Preview | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1) will hit the road for Conference USA action at New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3) on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM.

The game can be watched on the ESPNU and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -10.5

O/U Total | 48.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -430, New Mexico State +330

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 71.8% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games.

- The Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

- New Mexico State is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games.

- New Mexico State is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games.

- The OVER has hit in 3 of the last 4 New Mexico State football games.

---

