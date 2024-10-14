Advertisement

in other news

Scouting MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato

Scouting MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato

Nicholas Vattiato will make his 24h career start at quarterback for Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

 • Caleb Wardell
BTB Radio | Play Caller Changes, Middle Tennessee preview with Doughton

BTB Radio | Play Caller Changes, Middle Tennessee preview with Doughton

Fun show on Tuesday night.

External content
 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Thompson, and Nelson talk Middle Tennessee

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Thompson, and Nelson talk Middle Tennessee

LA Tech and Middle Tennessee will square-off on Thursday night.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Stat Attack | Middle Tennessee

Stat Attack | Middle Tennessee

What do the numbers say about Tech's and Middle Tennessee's problems with turnovers?

 • Nathan Ruppel
NFL 'Dogs Week 5 | Woods plays his best game of 2024

NFL 'Dogs Week 5 | Woods plays his best game of 2024

Former 'Dogs in the NFL.

 • Ben Carlisle

in other news

Scouting MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato

Scouting MTSU QB Nicholas Vattiato

Nicholas Vattiato will make his 24h career start at quarterback for Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

 • Caleb Wardell
BTB Radio | Play Caller Changes, Middle Tennessee preview with Doughton

BTB Radio | Play Caller Changes, Middle Tennessee preview with Doughton

Fun show on Tuesday night.

External content
 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Thompson, and Nelson talk Middle Tennessee

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Thompson, and Nelson talk Middle Tennessee

LA Tech and Middle Tennessee will square-off on Thursday night.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs New Mexico State
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1) will hit the road for Conference USA action at New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3) on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM.

The game can be watched on the ESPNU and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -10.5

O/U Total | 48.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -430, New Mexico State +330

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 71.8% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games.

- The Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

- New Mexico State is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games.

- New Mexico State is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games.

- The OVER has hit in 3 of the last 4 New Mexico State football games.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue


Louisiana Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated: