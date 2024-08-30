Louisiana Tech (0-0) will open its 2024 season at home against Nicholls (0-0) on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Can't make it? Tune into ESPN+ to watch the action or listen live in KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -8.5

O/U Total | 56.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -315, Nicholls +250

Dimers.com has Nicholls with a 57% chance at covering the 8.5 points, but Louisiana Tech with a 66% chance at winning the game outright.

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 79.5% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech has hit the Game Total Over in 5 of their last 6 games.

- The Game Total Over has hit in 12 of Louisiana Tech's last 14 home games.

- LA Tech is 0-6 against the Spread in its last 6 games.

- Nicholls is 3-6 Against the Spread in its last 9 games.

- Nicholls has hit the Game Total Under in 6 of their last 7 games.

---

