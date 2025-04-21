The 3-2-1 | Diamond Dogs knock off Liberty, Bulldog Softball sweeps KSU

It was a terrific Easter weekend on the diamond for both Lane Burroughs and Josh Taylor.

The Diamond Dogs held up their end of the bargain by winning two of three games against Liberty and keeping pace in the Conference USA race.

Tech is now 25-15 overall and 10-4 in league play on the baseball diamond.

Josh Taylor's team went on the road and swept Kennesaw State in league play.

The Bulldogs are now 28-18 overall and 14-7 in conference play.

Let's take a look back at the week that was for the 'Dogs.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Tough & Gritty

After an 8-3 loss to ULM on Tuesday night, Lane Burroughs team was in an obvious spot of needed to respond against Liberty this weekend.

The Bulldogs won on a walk-off single on Thursday night, and held on for a dramatic 1-run win on Saturday to clinch the series.

Lane Burroughs postgame on Saturday, "I'm just extremely proud of our guys. I say this all the time--but it's not who you play, it's when you play them. I'm not taking anything away from Liberty—they've got a fine club, they're coached very well. But we didn't play good all weekend and still found a way to win the series, and that's the sign of a good club."

He's right. The 2025 Diamond Dogs might knock a couple of years off all our lives, but they bring it every time they the field.

2 — Sweet Sweep

Josh Taylor's team had lost two of its last three series in conference play prior to heading to Kennesaw State this weekend.

The Owls were 1-17 in conference play, so the Bulldogs needed a sweep in the worst way.

Tech delivered.

Allie Floyd delivered. The right-hander tossed 14 innings over the weekend and shut the Owls out twice.

Alexis Gilio and Reagan Marchant combined for 8 RBI in the middle game, an 11-6 Tech win.

The Bulldogs are now 14-7 in conference play, two games clear of third place with two weekend series remaining in the regular season.

3 — Winners Win

The Diamond Dogs baseball program has been on quite a run over the last four years when its made three NCAA Regional appearances.

It's no secret that the program has proved its ability to win at a high level.

This weekend against Liberty was one of those weekends where the boys just found a way.

Blake Hooks and Logan Forsythe combined to throw 2.2 innings and allowed eight walks, one hit by pitch, and two hits.

Mike Ballard, Sebastian Mexico, and Garrison Berkley combined to go 6/34 (.176) with with 2 RBI at the plate.

That's five of your most consistent Diamond Dogs throughout the 2025 season that had a really tough go of it this weekend.

Guess what? Series win.

Winners win, and this club just keeps finding ways to win.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can the Diamond Dogs and Bulldogs put Conference USA on notice this weekend?

Lane Burroughs team will host Dallas Baptist in a three-game series at the Love Shack this weekend.

It's no secret, DBU has established itself as the team to beat in C-USA each year.

The Diamond Dogs went to Dallas last year and took two of three from the Patriots, can they do it again?

On the softball diamond, Josh Taylor's team will host first place Liberty. The Flames are 38-10 overall and 17-3 in league play.

Can the Bulldogs make a statement?

Big weekend upcoming on the diamond in Ruston.

2 — Can Trey Hawsey keep up this pace offensively down the stretch?

Trey Hawsey tied the game with a two-run double in the ninth inning on Thursday night.

The freshman tied the game again with a single to centerfield in the sixth inning on Friday night.

The West Monroe product launched a two-run home-run over the scoreboard in right field in the first inning on Saturday.

Pretty good weekend, I'd say.

Hawsey is 20/50 (.400) with 5 HR and 13 RBI over his last 18 games. Oh yeah, the power-hitting first baseman has also walked 15 times during that stretch. He also leads all Bulldog hitters with a 1.014 OPS this season.

One Prediction for Next Week

Diamond Dogs and Bulldogs win two of three at home against Dallas Baptist and Liberty.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

Terms