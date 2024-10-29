Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-2) will hit the road for its final midweek contest of 2024 at Sam Houston State (6-2, 3-1) on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.

The game can be viewed on the ESPNU and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | Sam Houston State -10

O/U Total | 46.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +300, Sam Houston State -400

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 25% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

- Sam Houston State is 4-1 ATS when Hunter Watson is at quarterback this season.

- Sam Houston State has hit the U in 4 of its last 6 games.

- Both Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State rank inside the top 40 in total defense.

---

