Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

in other news
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs UTEP
Dogs earned a W on Tuesday night.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM between the 'Dogs and Miners on Tuesday night.
Three Keys to Victory | UTEP
Tech desperately needs to get back in the win column after a poor showing in Las Cruces.
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs UTEP
Who has the advantage according to the sports books?
in other news
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs UTEP
Dogs earned a W on Tuesday night.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs UTEP
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM between the 'Dogs and Miners on Tuesday night.
Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-2) will hit the road for its final midweek contest of 2024 at Sam Houston State (6-2, 3-1) on Tuesday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.
The game can be viewed on the ESPNU and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | Sam Houston State -10
O/U Total | 46.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +300, Sam Houston State -400
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 25% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- Sam Houston State is 4-1 ATS when Hunter Watson is at quarterback this season.
- Sam Houston State has hit the U in 4 of its last 6 games.
- Both Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State rank inside the top 40 in total defense.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue