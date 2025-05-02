PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (27-17, 11-6) will travel to Western Kentucky (35-10, 11-7) for a three-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 1:00 PM, Saturday 4:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, KY

TV/Streaming | ESPN+ (No streaming on Sunday)

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (305-178 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Western Kentucky HC | Marc Rardin (104-58 in 3rd season at WKU)

Pitching Probables | Luke Cooley (5-2, 4.30) vs Jack Bennett (6-1, 2.05), Brooks Roberson (5-1, 3.91) vs Drew Whalen (8-2, 2.65), TBA vs Dawson Hall (5-1, 3.31)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.323, 8 HR, 40 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.321, 8 HR, 24 RBI), Michael Ballard (.303, 7 HR, 32 RBI), Blake Hooks (19 app, 25.1 IP, 29 K, 3.20 ERA), Ryan Harland (12 app, 19.1 IP, 19 K, 3.72 ERA), Landon Fontenot (11 app, 21.2 IP, 21 K, 4.57 ERA)

Louisiana Tech bounced back with an 11-6 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Tuesday night. The Wednesday game against the Golden Lions was rained out.

Sebastian Mexico enjoyed a big night at the plate. The Bulldogs designated hitter homered twice and drove in seven runs. Mexico leads the Bulldogs with 40 RBI this season.

Trey Hawsey continued his tear at the plate. The freshman homered for the fourth time in five games.

The West Monroe product leads the Bulldogs with a 1.035 OPS.

Kade Parker was the star on the mound. The right-hander from Calhoun, LA did not allow a run in six innings of work in relief.

Scouting the Hilltoppers

Key Players | Ryan Wideman (.414, 6 HR, 49 RBI), Kyle Hayes (.389, 7 HR, 36 RBI), Carlos Vasquez (.361, 2 HR, 27 RBI), Lucas Hartman (14 app, 36.1 IP, 42 K, 1.49 ERA), Cal Higgins (15 app, 27 IP, 34 K, 2.00 ERA), Zach Lyles (17 app, 25.2 IP, 30 K, 3.51 ERA)

Marc Rardin has done a tremendous job with the Western Kentucky program having won at least 33 games in all three of his seasons.

The Hilltoppers are looking to make an appearance in an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2009.

Ryan Wideman is one of the top prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft and is having a tremendous junior season in Bowling Green. Wideman is hitting .414 with 6 HR and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

WKU ranks 1st nationally in team ERA at 3.04.

---

