Betting Preview | LA Tech vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2) will be back in action at home Tuesday night when UTEP (1-6, 1-3) comes to Ruston.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.

The game can be watched on the CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | LA Tech -7.5

O/U Total | 50.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -280, New Mexico State +225

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 72.9% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 2-4 ATS in 2024.

- UTEP is 2-5 ATS in 2024.

- The Bulldogs are 16-3-1 against the Miners all-time and have not lost in Ruston to UTEP since 2004.

---

