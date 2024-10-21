Betting Preview | LA Tech vs UTEP

in other news
Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-2) will be back in action at home Tuesday night when UTEP (1-6, 1-3) comes to Ruston.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.
The game can be watched on the CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | LA Tech -7.5
O/U Total | 50.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech -280, New Mexico State +225
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 72.9% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 2-4 ATS in 2024.
- UTEP is 2-5 ATS in 2024.
- The Bulldogs are 16-3-1 against the Miners all-time and have not lost in Ruston to UTEP since 2004.
---
