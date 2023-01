Blake Baker announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday afternoon.

Baker is a 2023 QB from Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, TX.

As a senior in 2022, Baker passed for 3,200 yards and rushed for another 427 on the ground. The 6'5 signal caller had 31 total touchdowns.

On why he chose LA Tech, Baker told BleedTechBlue.com, "The whole coaching staff just really made it feel like home."

THE FILM