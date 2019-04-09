Louisiana Tech (21-10, 8-4) will travel to UL-Lafeyette (17-17, 6-6) for a Tuesday night match-up with the Cajuns.

The Bulldogs defeated the Cajuns 3-2 in 10 innings on February 20th in Ruston.

Series Info:

Game Time: Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

Where: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

TV: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

Tech’s Starting Pitcher:

Tuesday: LHP David Leal (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 4.2 IP, 8 hits allowed, 1 BB, and 9 K)

Young Hot as of Late:

It’s no secret that Taylor Young is Tech’s table setter at the top of the lineup. Through 31 games, Young is hitting .342 with 1 home run and 16 RBI. Young has also piled up an impressive 31 BB/HBP to only 16 strikeouts. In his last four games, Young has been even better as he is hitting .471 with 6 RBI.

Scouting the Cajuns:

Toby Robichaux’s squad comes into the contest tonight with Louisiana Tech at 17-17 overall and 6-6 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Cajuns, like Louisiana Tech, are playing their best baseball of the season having won five of their last six games.

Pitching Probable:

Tuesday: LHP Logan Savoy (1-0, 0.77 ERA, 11.2 IP, 7 hits allowed, 8 BB, and 9 K)

Key Relievers:

LHP Gunner Leger (1-2, 1.57 ERA, 23 IP, 16 hits allowed, 7 BB, and 29 K)

LHP Grant Cox (1-0, 4.05 ERA, 26.2 IP, 20 hits allowed, 20 BB, and 16 K)

Cantrelle Leading Cajuns Offensively:

Hayden Cantrelle entered 2019 with plenty of hype and has not disappointed. The sophomore shortstop is hitting .336 with 8 home runs and 21 RBI. With 20 stolen bases to go along with his tremendous power, Cantrelle is in line to be an All-American at season’s end. In his last seven games, Cantrelle is hitting .414 with 8 RBI.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | ULL):

Batting Average: .290 | .262

Slugging Percentage: .440 | .412

On-Base Percentage: .376 | .373

Home Runs: 30 | 35

Runs per Game: 6.9 | 5.5

ERA: 4.63 | 4.50

WHIP: 1.46 | 1.47

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.35 | 1.70

Fielding Percentage: .972 | .972

SB per Game: 1.3 | 1.9

Louisiana Tech will be looking for its eighth straight win Tuesday night in Lafayette.

