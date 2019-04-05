Louisiana Tech (18-10, 5-4) will host UTSA (13-16, 5-4) in a crucial Conference USA series this weekend. The Bulldogs and Roadrunners are tied for fifth place through the first three weekends of conference play.

Series Info:

Game Times: Friday (Game One) 3 p.m., Friday (Game Two) 6:30 p.m., and Saturday 2 p.m.

Where: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

TV: CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

Tech’s Starting Pitchers:

Friday (Game One): RHP Matt Miller (3-0, 4.21 ERA, 36.1 IP, 31 hits allowed, 16 BB, and 42 K)

Friday (Game Two): LHP Logan Robbins (2-2, 6.89 ERA, 31.1 IP, 43 hits allowed, 15 BB, and 29 K)

Saturday: LHP Logan Bailey (3-3, 7.13 ERA, 35.1 IP, 50 hits allowed, 16 BB, and 34 K)

Miller Time:

It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech’s pitching staff got off to a slow start in 2019, but recently Matt Miller has stabilized things at the front of the rotation. The senior has thrown 14.1 innings over his last 2 starts while allowing only 3 earned runs good for a 1.88 ERA. Miller has also walked 3 and struck out 15 in that time frame. Having a dominant Friday night starter is a key for any great team, is Miller proving to be that guy for the Bulldogs?

Scouting the Roadrunners:

Jason Marshall brings his UTSA squad to Ruston this weekend with plenty of confidence. The Roadrunners picked up a big series victory last weekend against a quality Southern Miss team. While the Roadrunners are only 13-16 overall, they will present quite the challenge for Louisiana Tech this weekend.

Pitching Probables:

Friday (Game One): RHP Karan Patel (2-3, 2.00 ERA, 45 IP, 38 hits allowed, 12 BB, and 46 K)

Friday (Game Two): RHP Slater Foust (4-1, 1.82 ERA, 39.2 IP, 34 hits allowed, 12 BB, and 24 K)

Saturday: TBA

Key Relievers:

RHP Hunter Mason (1-1, 5.46 ERA, 28 IP, 30 hits allowed, 11 BB, and 25 K)

RHP Shane Daughety (1-1, 7.40 ERA, 24.1 IP, 28 hits allowed, 12 BB, and 18 K)

Arias Continues Stellar Career:

Brian Arias was selected as a preseason All-American in 2019 after hitting .335 with 8 home runs and 35 RBI in 2018. The right-handed hitting third-baseman has backed up that 2018 campaign by hitting .314 with 1 home run in 13 RBI at the midway point in 2019. If there is one player that can carry an offense of the course of a weekend, it’s Arias. Keep an eye on the Roadrunners stud this weekend.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | UTSA):

Batting Average: .286 | .280

Slugging Percentage: .440 | .406

On-Base Percentage: .374 | .372

Home Runs: 28 | 13

Runs per Game: 7.0 | 6.0

ERA: 4.77 | 5.27

WHIP: 1.48 | 1.46

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.30 | 1.89

Fielding Percentage: .971 | .966

SB per Game: 1.3 | 1.3

Louisiana Tech won two of three games against the Roadrunners a season ago in San Antonio.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1! Limited time offer!! As BleedTechBlue subscribers have said, “Bleed Tech Blue ("BTB") is a private message board professionally managed and directed by a passionate Tech alumnus and fan who has direct access to accurate sports "insider" information. It is common for BTB members to learn of recruiting developments one to three days before the general public. BTB is the place to go for Louisiana Tech Athletics and University news. The value of the information and the friendships made from BTB has far exceeded my expectations when I joined years ago. BTB continues to be my first source for Louisiana Tech.”

New users, sign-up here.

Returning users and past subscribers, sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!