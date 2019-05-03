Louisiana Tech (28-17, 12-7 CUSA) will hit the road for the second straight weekend when they will travel to Old Dominion (27-17, 9-12 CUSA) for a Conference USA clash.

With three weekends remaining in conference play, Louisiana Tech is tied with Rice for third place in the conference standings while Old Dominion is in a tie for 7th place with UTSA and Middle Tennessee.

Series Info:

Game Times: Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.

Where: Bud Metheny Baseball Complex

TV: ESPN+ (Friday night), CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 56

Old Dominion | 78

Tech Starting Pitcher Probables:

Friday: RHP Matt Miller (5-1, 3.00 ERA, 66 IP, 50 hits allowed, 26 BB, and 80 K)

Saturday: LHP David Leal (1-1, 4.81 ERA, 24.1 IP, 25 hits allowed, 4 BB, and 27 K)

Sunday: LHP Logan Bailey (5-4, 5.55 ERA, 58.1 IP, 79 hits allowed, 20 BB, and 54 K)

Offensive Woes

During Louisiana Tech’s five game losing streak, the Bulldogs are having issues at the plate. In the five losses, Tech has only scored 9 runs. The Bulldogs are hitting just .233 as a team during the losing streak. With a quality ODU team on its plate this week, Tech will need to figure things out offensively to have success.

Scouting the Monarchs:

Chris Finwood is in his eighth season as the head coach at Old Dominion. After finishing 15-37 a season ago, ODU has bounced back in a big way this season. With wins over Kansas State, VCU (2), FAU (2), and Virginia Tech, the Monarchs are looking for a berth in the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2014.

Pitching Probables:

Friday: LHP Tommy Gertner (1-0, 3.03 ERA, 32.2 IP, 19 hits allowed, 16 BB, and 34 K)

Saturday: TBA

Sunday: TBA

Key Relievers:

RHP Aaron Holiday (4-1, 2.84 ERA, 31.2 IP, 19 hits allowed, 23 BB, and 30 K)

LHP Trey Fisher (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 18 IP, 12 hits allowed, 10 BB, and 17 K)

RHP Hunter Gregory (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 47 IP, 45 hits allowed, 18 BB, and 66 K)

Pasquantino on Fire of Late:

Vinnie Pasquantino is the top power hitter that ODU possesses with 10 home runs in 2019. In his last four games, the slugger has raised his batting average 25 points while collected two hits in each game. Over the four game period, Pasquantino has 9 RBI for the Monarchs.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | Old Dominion):

Batting Average: .281 | .282

Slugging Percentage: .431 | .405

On-Base Percentage: .373 | .367

Home Runs: 43 | 35

Runs per Game: 6.4 | 6.6

ERA: 4.35 | 4.73

WHIP: 1.40 | 1.42

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.45 | 1.91

Fielding Percentage: .973 | .976

SB per Game: 1.2 | 1.1

