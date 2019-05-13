



In its final home series of the season, Louisiana Tech (32-20, 15-12) picked up a much needed series victory over Western Kentucky (24-24-1, 15-11-1).





After dropping the series opener on Friday night, the Bulldogs bounced back and swept the doubleheader Sunday to win the series.





Let’s take a look at how it happened.





Game One: Tech Squanders Late Scoring Chance, Falls 5-4 to WKU





Louisiana Tech wasted no time getting on the scoreboard Friday night scoring two runs in the first inning on RBI hits from Mason Mallard and Steele Netterville.





WKU would add a single run in the second inning on an RBI single by Collin Hopkins.





Tech would get that run back in the third inning on an RBI double from Tanner Huddleston to make it 3-1 Bulldogs.





The Hilltoppers would had two runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead that would hold up until the ninth inning.





In the ninth inning, Tech would get an RBI single from Hunter Wells to close the gap to 5-4. The Bulldogs would then load the bases with one out for Huddleston and Netterville. Both guys would strike out, and Tech would drop the series opener.





Kyle Griffen received the loss for Tech in relief after allowing 2 runs in 2.2 innings of relief.





Offensively, Mason Mallard collected three hits and one RBI for Tech.





Following the Netterville strikeout to end the game, the benches would clear after Netterville accidentally hit the catcher on his back swing. Netterville would receive a four-game suspension for Tech, while Logan Newell for WKU would receive a four-game suspension as well.





Game Two: Leal Dominant, Pitches Tech to 6-1 Win





Needing a win to even the series, Tech turned to its ace David Leal. The left-handed delivered a complete game performance while allowing only one earned run on three hits. Leal also struck out eight Hilltopper batters in earning his third win of the season.





Offensively, Tanner Huddleston got Tech on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to left field to drive in Mason Mallard.





Phil Matulia would drive in the second Tech run in the second inning with a sac fly.





The two teams would trade runs in the fourth inning when Jake Sanford homered for WKU, and Hunter Wells singled in a run for Tech.





Leadling 3-1 in the sixth inning, Tech would add three insurance runs. Wells doubled to drive in a run, Mallard singled in Wells, and Bates singled to centerfield to drive in Mallard to make it 6-1 Bulldogs.





Offensively, the 2-5 hitters in the Bulldogs lineup of Wells, Mallard, Huddleston, and Bates combined to go 9/13 (.692) at the plate with 6 RBI.





Game Three: Bats Stay Hot, Bulldogs Claim Series with 8-3 Win





In game three of the series, Louisiana Tech got home runs from Parker Bates, Manny Garcia, and Phil Matulia to earn the 8-3 win.





Bates got the scoring started in the second inning with a solo shot to right field.





Garcia and Matulia each hit two-run shots in the fifth inning to make it 8-2 Tech and put the game out of reach.





Garcia now has 6 home runs in only 89 plate appearances this season.





On the mound, Logan Bailey earned his sixth winning of the season after allowing 3 earned runs in 5.2 innings of work. The left-hander struck out six and walked none.





Braxton Smith pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to close it out.





Bulldogs Clinch Conference USA Tournament Berth





With the win in game two Sunday, Tech earned a berth in the Conference USA tournament that will be played May 22-26 in Biloxi, MS.





Tech is currently in fourth place in the conference standings. The Bulldogs are a half game back of third place Western Kentucky.





Mississippi State Up Next





Louisiana Tech will hit the road Tuesday night for a matchup at Mississippi State. The Starkville Bulldogs are 42-10 overall and 18-9 in SEC play.





