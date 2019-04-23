Louisiana Tech (27-12, 12-6) will host UALR (19-20, 11-6) in a non-conference matchup at J.C. Love Field Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 5-3 in the previous matchup between the two teams this season. That matchup took place on February 26th and went 12 innings.

Series Info:

Game Times: Tuesday 6 p.m.

Where: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

TV: CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 33

UALR | 97

Tech Starting Pitcher Probable:

Tuesday: LHP Kyle Griffen (7-2, 3.47 ERA, 46.2 IP, 55 hits allowed, 8 BB, and 26 K)

Taylor Young Lighting Up Conference USA:

It’s no secret that Taylor Young is the spark at the top of the Tech lineup. After hitting .302 in league play a season ago, Young has raised his average to .409 in 2019. The sophomore shortstop is absolutely getting it done. Along with his .409 batting average, Young has 17 BB/HBP to only 8 strikeouts, good for a .530 on-base percentage.

Scouting the Trojans:

Chris Curry’s squad comes to Ruston playing exceptional baseball. The Tojans have won 12 of their last 14 games that include victories over Arkansas, UTA, and Coastal Carolina.

Pitching Probable:

Tuesday: RHP Aaron Funk (0-1, 11.57 ERA, 18.2 IP, 28 hits allowed, 18 BB, and 12 K)

Key Relievers:

RHP Donavin Buck (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 32.1 IP, 27 hits allowed, 8 BB, and 40 K)

RHP Ty Gordon (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 16.1 IP, 25 hits allowed, 7 BB, and 16 K)

Pittman Leading Solid Trojan Offense:

Riley Pittman is the name to watch in the UALR offense. The infielder is hitting .333 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. Pittman has been a pleasant surprise for the Trojans after hitting only .228 in 2018. Pittman will enter the matchup with Louisiana Tech having had six RBI in his last two games.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | UALR):

Batting Average: .288 | .266

Slugging Percentage: .445 | .408

On-Base Percentage: .381 | .376

Home Runs: 39 | 37

Runs per Game: 7.0 | 6.6

ERA: 4.47 | 5.27

WHIP: 1.44 | 1.59

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.50 | 1.82

Fielding Percentage: .972 | .957

SB per Game: 1.2 | 0.9

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We have in-depth coverage of Louisiana Tech’s quest for an NCAA Regional. We provide scouting reports on each opponent that the Bulldogs will face throughout the season. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Join us!

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!