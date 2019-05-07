Louisiana Tech (29-19, 13-11 CUSA) will hit the road Tuesday night for a midweek matchup at #15 LSU (30-18, 14-10 SEC).

Series Info:

Game Times: Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 51

LSU | 20

Tech Starting Pitcher Probable:

Tuesday: LHP Logan Robbins (3-3, 5.30 ERA, 54.1 IP, 64 hits allowed, 25 BB, and 45 K)

Bulldogs Need Wins

Louisiana Tech has lost seven of its last eight games making their postseason chances look slim at this point. With the RPI currently at 51, Tech needs wins in the worst way. With LSU having an RPI of 20, Tech has a golden opportunity to boost its resume tonight.

Scouting the Tigers:

Paul Mainieri is in his 13th season as the skipper at LSU. The Tigers enter Tuesday night’s matchup with Louisiana Tech at 30-18 overall and 14-10 in SEC play. LSU dropped two out of three games at home this past weekend to Ole Miss.

Pitching Probable:

Tuesday: RHP Chase Costello (0-0, 10.80 ERA, 13.1 IP, 17 hits allowed, 11 BB, and 9 K)

Key Relievers:

RHP Matthew Beck (2-0, 2.35 ERA, 30.2 IP, 18 hits allowed, 19 BB, and 27 K)

RHP Todd Peterson (3-2, 4.11 ERA, 30.2 IP, 34 hits allowed, 7 BB, and 26 K)

RHP Devin Fontenot (4-1, 4.22 ERA, 32 IP, 21 hits allowed, 18 BB, and 31 K)

Local Product Having Productive Season:

Zach Watson is in his third season at LSU and is putting together yet another productive campaign. The West Ouachita High School product is hitting .337 with 5 home runs and 30 RBI. The junior also has 10 stolen bases to go along with stellar defense. Expect Watson to be a high draft pick in the 2019 MLB Draft coming up in June.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | LSU):

Batting Average: .278 | .276

Slugging Percentage: .428 | .417

On-Base Percentage: .370 | .362

Home Runs: 47 | 47

Runs per Game: 6.2 | 6.8

ERA: 4.58 | 4.55

WHIP: 1.43 | 1.37

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.52 | 2.24

Fielding Percentage: .973 | .978

SB per Game: 1.1 | 0.9

