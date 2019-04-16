Louisiana Tech (24-11, 10-5) will travel to ULM (15-20, 5-9) for a midweek matchup in Monroe Tuesday night.

Series Info:

Game Times: Tuesday 6 p.m.

Where: Warhawk Field

TV: None

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 35

ULM | 143

Tech Starting Pitcher:

Tuesday: LHP David Leal (0-0, 6.10 ERA, 10.1 IP, 11 hits allowed, 1 BB, and 16 K)

White Providing a Spark:

Seth White made his first career start for Louisiana Tech last Tuesday in the Bulldogs 11-3 win at UL-Lafayette. The Ruston, LA native has now made four consecutive starts and is making the most of his opportunity. White is 4 for his last 12 at the plate with two RBI. After collecting three hits in the win last Tuesday, White delivered a two-run triple at FAU Saturday in Tech’s series clinching win over the Owls.

Scouting the Warhawks:

Mike Federico’s squad is playing its best baseball of the season since defeating La Tech 9-4 on March 26th. The Warhawks have won 8 of their last 12 games.

Pitching Probable:

Tuesday: LHP Cole Martin (0-3, 9.00 ERA, 21 IP, 32 hits allowed, 12 BB, and 20 K)

Key Relievers:

RHP Landon Longsworth (1-0, 4.60 ERA, 15.2 IP, 13 hits allowed, 10 BB, and 14 K)

RHP Kolton Childress (2-1, 5.31 ERA, 20.1 IP, 16 hits allowed, 12 BB, and 34 K)

Warhawks Lineup on Fire:

Dating back to the March 26th game against Louisiana Tech, ULM is averaging over eight runs per game offensively. Chad Bell has been right in the middle of it all for Federico’s squad. The slugger is hitting .315 over that time frame with 5 home runs and 14 RBI.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | ULM):

Batting Average: .285 | .259

Slugging Percentage: .435 | .383

On-Base Percentage: .373 | .365

Home Runs: 33 | 25

Runs per Game: 6.7 | 6.0

ERA: 4.60 | 6.54

WHIP: 1.45 | 1.64

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.40 | 2.31

Fielding Percentage: .971 | .967

SB per Game: 1.3 | 1.2

ULM defeated Tech 9-4 on March 26th for the first time since 2007. Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series between the two teams 104-77.

