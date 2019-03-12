Louisiana Tech (10-5) will host Sam Houston State (10-3, 3-0) in a two-game midweek series beginning Tuesday night at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Series Info:

Game Times: Tuesday 6 p.m., Wednesday 3 p.m.

Where: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

TV: CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

Tech’s Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday: Kyle Griffen (2-2, 7.07 ERA, 14 IP, 19 hits allowed, 3 BB, and 7 K)

Wednesday: TBA

Mallard Leading Tech Offensively:

Mason Mallard is off to a terrific start for Tech in 2019. The senior is hitting .345 with two home runs and 14 RBI in the early going. Mallard played a big role in Tech’s 12-7 win over Arkansas Saturday when he hit a mammoth three-run home run to centerfield in Tech’s five run sixth inning. In addition to the solid numbers at the plate, Mallard is also playing first base for the first time in his career and has committed only one error in 115 chances.

Scouting the Bearkats:

Sam Houston State is off to an impressive start in 2019 at 10-3 overall and 3-0 in Southland Conference play after winning 39 games a season ago. Matt Deggs’ squad was picked to win the Southland Conference this season and will certainly provide the Bulldogs with a stiff test this week.

Pitching Probables:

Tuesday: Will Duncan (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.1 IP, 1 hit allowed, 3 BB, and 0 K)

Wednesday: TBA

Key Relievers:

Riley Gossett (2-1, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 9 hits allowed, 2 BB, and 5 K)

Brad Demco (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 hit allowed, 1 BB, and 5 K)

Kyle Backhus (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 3 IP, 3 hits allowed, 5 BB, and 3 K)

Matt Dillard (0-1, 3.72 ERA, 9.2 IP, 8 hits allowed, 7 BB, and 6 K)

Cannon and Cowser Burn Up the Basepaths

While Sam Houston has piled up 42 extra base hits through 13 games, good for a .469 slugging percentage, the Bearkats will also pressure the Bulldogs on the bases with speed. Jordan Cannon and Colton Cowser will be in the middle of it. The speedy duo has combined for seven stolen bases already and will be looking for more this week after Tech struggled to hold runners last weekend against Arkansas. Cowser ran a 6.5 60-yard dash in the fall and will be one to watch if he finds his way on base.

Statistical Comparison (Tech l Sam Houston State):

Batting Average: .279 l .295

Slugging Percentage: .428 l .469

On-Base Percentage: .371 l .374

Home Runs: 15 l 17

Runs per Game: 7.1 l 7.8

ERA: 5.58 l 4.70

WHIP: 1.50 l 1.36

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.54 l 2.89

Fielding Percentage: .971 l .964

SB per Game: 1.4 l 1.4

