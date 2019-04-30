Louisiana Tech (28-16, 12-9 CUSA) will hit the road Tuesday night for a midweek matchup at Northwestern State (25-18, 13-11 Southland).

Series Info:

Game Times: Tuesday 6 p.m.

Where: Brown-Stroud Field

TV: None

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 55

Northwestern State | 101

Tech Starting Pitcher Probable:

Tuesday: TBA

Huddleston on Torrid Stretch in last Seven Games:

It’s no secret that Tanner Huddleston got off to a slow start in 2019, but the senior third baseman is in the middle of the best stretch of his Bulldog career. In Huddleston’s last seven games, he is hitting .435 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI. For the season, Huddleston is now hitting .322 with 6 home runs and 33 RBI.

Scouting the Demons:

Northwestern State enters tonight’s matchup with Louisiana Tech coming off a series loss at Stephen F. Austin last weekend. Bobby Barbier’s squad currently sits in 6th place in the Southland Conference standings.

Pitching Probable:

Tuesday: RHP Jerry Maddox (3-3, 7.07 ERA, 42 IP, 52 hits allowed, 22 BB, and 50 K)

Key Relievers:

LHP Tyler Pigot (5-1, 3.10 ERA, 20.1 IP, 19 hits allowed, 10 BB, and 24 K)

RHP Peyton Graham (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 26 IP, 25 hits allowed, 6 BB, and 21 K)

Smith puts on Performance for the Ages at Arkansas:

Tyler Smith entered Northwestern State’s midweek matchup against Arkansas with pedestrian offensive numbers of 5 home runs and 17 RBI. Against the Razorbacks, Smith hit 3 home runs and drove in 7 RBI in the Demons 10-7 win.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | Northwestern State):

Batting Average: .284 | .256

Slugging Percentage: .436 | .394

On-Base Percentage: .375 | .358

Home Runs: 43 | 33

Runs per Game: 6.5 | 5.6

ERA: 4.41 | 4.18

WHIP: 1.41 | 1.31

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.45 | 2.58

Fielding Percentage: .975 | .979

SB per Game: 1.2 | 1.1

The Bulldogs fell to the Demons in Ruston on March 5th by a score of 8-4.

