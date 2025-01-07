PFF Snap Count Totals & Player Grades | LA Tech Defense - 2024

Louisiana Tech finished its 2024 football season at 5-8 overall after a 27-6 defeat to #22 Army in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

New defensive coordinator was instrumental in leading a Tech defense that was downright fantastic throughout the season.

The Bulldog defense finished 12th in yards per game allowed and 26th in points per game allowed.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

*Bold indicates that player is eligible to return in 2025 and not currently in the transfer portal.