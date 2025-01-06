PFF Snap Count Totals and Player Grades | LA Tech Offense - 2024

Louisiana Tech finished its 2024 season at 5-8 overall after a 27-6 defeat to #22 Army in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on December 28th.

The Bulldogs are now 11-26 under Sonny Cumbie's leadership that dates back to the 2022 season.

Offensively, the Bulldogs finished 118th nationally averaging 20.9 points per game. Tech ranked 110th nationally in total offense averaging 333.9 yards per game.

Let's take a look at how the offense performed on an individual basis per Pro Football Focus + who is expected to return in 2025.

*Bold indicates that the player is eligible to return and is not currently in the transfer portal.