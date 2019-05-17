The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (44-14) will square off with Texas Tech (39-14) Friday afternoon in the first round of the Baton Rouge Regional.

Series Info:

Game Times: Friday 2 p.m.

Where: Tiger Park

TV: ESPN3

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

A Look at the Lady Techsters:

Mark Montgomery’s squad comes into the matchup with Texas Tech as winners of eight of their last nine games dating back to April 27th. The Techsters are making their second NCAA Regional appearance in three years.

The Lady Techsters won the Conference USA tournament last weekend in Birmingham when they outscored opponents 18-5 over three games.

The Techsters are lead in the circle by Preslee Galloway (18-8, 2.95 ERA) and Krystal De La Cruz (17-3, 2.18 ERA). Galloway was a second team all-conference selection while De La Cruz was a first team selection.

Offensively, Tech is averaging 6.3 runs per game. Morgan Turkoly (.375, 5 home runs, 32 RBI, 26 stolen bases) and Jazlyn Crowder (.374, 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 20 stolen bases) lead the offensive punch for the Techsters.

Crowder was named the Conference USA Player of the Year as well as the MVP of the Conference USA tournament last weekend.

Scouting the Red Raiders:

Texas Tech is 4-5 in their last nine games entering the NCAA Tournament. The 15th ranked team in the country is making an appearance in a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2012.

Missy Zoch (16-10, 2.70 ERA) and Erin Edmoundson (19-3, 3.07 ERA) are the top two pitchers for the Red Raiders. Zoch is one of only four upperclassmen that see significant playing time for Texas Tech.

Offensively, Texas Tech is averaging 6.3 runs per game.

Karli Hamilton (.424, 8 home runs, 41 RBI, 13 stolen bases) is the name to watch in the Texas Tech lineup. Hamilton was a unanimous All-Big 12 selection after a stellar season.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | Texas Tech)

Batting Average: .313 | .328

Slugging Percentage: .471 | .542

On-Base Percentage: .402 | .414

Home Runs: 46 | 64

Runs per Game: 6.3 | 6.3

ERA: 2.94 | 3.14

WHIP: 1.23 | 1.34

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.31 | 1.96

Fielding Percentage: .970 | .972

SB per Game: 2.0 | 1.5

