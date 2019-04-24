Louisiana Tech (28-12, 12-6 CUSA) will hit the road Wednesday night to play at McNeese (20-20, 7-11 Southland).

Series Info:

Game Times: Wednesday 6 p.m.

Where: Joe Miller Ballpark

TV: None

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 31

McNeese | 124

Tech Starting Pitcher Probable:

Wednesday: TBA

Fincher quietly having Dominant Season Out of Tech Bullpen:

With plenty of questions surrounding the Tech bullpen entering the 2019 season, Lane Burroughs wasn’t sure who would emerge. Jonathan Fincher, a redshirt freshman, quickly emerged as one of the key cogs. The left-hander has a 2.92 ERA in 24.2 innings of work. Fincher has struck out 40 guys over those 24.2 innings, good for 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. The 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings ranks fourth nationally.

Scouting the Cowboys:

McNeese will come into Wednesday night’s matchup with Louisiana Tech as losers of three of their last four games. The Cowboys dropped a series at Northwestern State last weekend while also falling to Southeastern last Tuesday night.

Pitching Probable:

Wednesday: RHP Brad Kincaid (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 23.1 IP, 14 hits allowed, 25 BB, and 26 K)

Key Relievers:

LHP Will Dion (4-0, 2.73 ERA, 29.2 IP, 19 hits allowed, 7 BB, and 42 K)

LHP Bryan King (4-1, 3.44 ERA, 34 IP, 32 hits allowed, 14 BB, and 39 K)

RHP Aidan Anderson (1-4, 3.58 ERA, 37.2 IP, 33 hits allowed, 19 BB, and 39 K)

Fisbeck on Fire:

Nate Fisbeck is a name to watch in the McNeese lineup tonight. The junior second baseman is hitting .302 with a .379 OBP through 40 games in 2019. Fisbeck is leading the Cowboys with 9 home runs and is second on the team with 31 RBI. With nine RBI in his last five games, Fisbeck has the ability to single handedly put McNeese in a position to win on a nightly basis.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | McNeese):

Batting Average: .287 | .272

Slugging Percentage: .442 | .408

On-Base Percentage: .379 | .361

Home Runs: 40 | 35

Runs per Game: 6.9 | 5.7

ERA: 4.46 | 4.677

WHIP: 1.43 | 1.45

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.47 | 1.85

Fielding Percentage: .973 | .971

SB per Game: 1.3 | 1.5

Louisiana Tech defeated the Cowboys 10-4 back in Ruston on April 3rd.

