BleedTechBlue Quick Take | NC State

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the NC State Wolfpack.

NC State | Dave Doeren is entering his 9th season as the HC at NC State in 2021. The Wolfpack bounced back from a 4-8 campaign in 2019 to go 8-4 in 2020. Before hosting Louisiana Tech in week five, NC State will play South Florida, @ Mississippi State, Furman, and Clemson. If the Wolfpack is going to make noise on a national stage in 2021, taking down Clemson on September 25th will be mightily important.

Who | NC State (8-4 overall in 2020, 7-3 in ACC play)

When | October 2, 2021

Where | Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

Who to Watch, Offense | Devin Leary is back at quarterback for the Wolfpack in 2021. Leary suffered a season-ending leg injury on October 17th of last season. Before the injury, Leary had thrown for 890 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs.

Who to Watch, Defense | Payton Wilson is a STUD for Tony Gibson's Wolfpack defense. Wilson finished 2020 with 108 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and 2 INTs.

Outlook | NC State just might be a sleeper for the College Football Playoff in 2021.

With Leary back at quarterback, plus a terrific 1-2 tandem at RB in Bam Knight (788 yards, 10 TDs) and Rickey Person Jr (643 yards, 4 TDs), OC Tim Beck has a lot to work with on that side of the ball.

In Beck's first year as offensive coordinator the Wolfpack went from 107th nationally in scoring to 48th.

Defensively, nine starters are back for a unit that allowed 29 points per game.

Payton Wilson, Isaiah Moore, and and Drake Thomas give the Wolfpack the best group of LBs in the ACC.

Cyrus Fagan (Florida State) and Derrek Pitts (Marshall) have been brought in to bolster a secondary that allowed 241 yards passing per game in 2020.

Consistency in Gibson's 3-3-5 scheme will be crucial if the Wolfpack is going to improve defensively in 2021.

