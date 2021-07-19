BleedTechBlue Quick Take | North Texas

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the North Texas Mean Green.

North Texas | After finishing 9-4 in 2018, the North Texas program is just 8-14 overall under Seth Littrell over the past two seasons. The 2021 season is a big one for Littrell and his staff to prove that the program is continuing to move forward. The schedule isn't easy for the Mean Green, especially early. After opening the year at home against Northwestern State, North Texas will play @ SMU, vs UAB, @ Louisiana Tech, @ Missouri, vs Marshall, and vs Liberty over a 7-week span.

Who | North Texas (4-6 overall in 2020, 3-4 in C-USA play)

When | September 25, 2021

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Who to Watch, Offense | DeAndre Torrey will provide big play ability for North Texas from his RB spot. In 2020, Torrey rushed for 656 yards and 6 TDs in 9 games.

Who to Watch, Defense | Dion Novil is a BEAST at NT for the Mean Green. The 6'4, 330-pound terror had 37 tackles, 8 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 2020. The Abilene, TX native was a First Team All-Conference USA selection following the 2020 season. Novil has 28.5 TFL over his first three seasons in Denton.

Outlook | Entering the 2021 season there aren't many concerns on the offensive side of the football for North Texas after the unit averaged over 500 yards and 34 points per game in 2020.

However, the Mean Green must decide on a quarterback. Whether its Austin Aune (55%, 1,650 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs in 2020) or North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder (10 career pass attempts), the position must have consistency throwing the football.

DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III combined for 1,228 yards rushing and 9 TDs in 2020. The group will be a solid 1-2 punch for either Aune or Ruder to lean on in the run game.

With Jaelon Dardon off to the NFL, it's time for Deonte Simpson to step up and be the go-to guy at WR. Simpson has 43 catches for 757 yards and 6 TDs over his first two years in Denton. Tommy Bush has also transferred in from Georgia to provide a big 6'5 target on the outside.

Defensively, the Mean Green were a mess in 2020. The unit allowed 523 yards and 43 points per game in 2020.

Phil Bennett was hired this off-season to try and clean things up.

Dion Novil + Grayson and Gabriel Murphy are solid up front, KD Davis is a tackling machine at LB, and Makyle Sanders is a nice piece at safety to build around.

After ranking 126th out of 128 FBS team in points allowed in 2020, things can only seemingly go up for the Mean Green defensively.

---

Join the conversation regarding the match-up with North Texas on the Tech Drive.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

Like our page on Facebook: BleedTechBlue.com