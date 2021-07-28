BleedTechBlue Quick Take | ODU

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the Old Dominion Monarchs.

ODU | The Ricky Rahne era got off to an interesting start in 2020, to say the least. Due to Covid-19, ODU chose not to play football last fall. So while Rahne was hired back in December of 2019, the former Penn State OC will not actually coach his first game until September 3rd at Wake Forest. After opening C-USA play at UTEP on October 2nd, the Monarchs will square-off Marshall, Western Kentucky, and Louisiana Tech. Challenging task for a team that also plays Wake Forest, Liberty, and Buffalo in non-conference action.

Who | ODU (Opted out of playing the 2020 season)

When | October 30, 2021

Where | S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, VA

Who to Watch, Offense | Aaron Moore hauled in 26 passes for 389 yards and 3 TDs as a freshman in 2019. If ODU can get more consistent QB play in 2021, Moore could become one of the top threats at WR in the conference.

Who to Watch, Defense | Jordan Young is back at LB for the Monarchs in 2021 after finishing 2019 with 86 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 INT. Young has 245 career tackles during his first three seasons in Norfolk and is the most experienced player on an unproven defense.

Outlook | Quarterback play is the one position that can truly make or break a team in terms of success.

Nothing was more evident in 2019 when four Monarch QBs combined to throw 5 TDs and 11 INTs in a 1-11 season.

Hayden Wolff (58%, 737 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs in 2019) will battle UCF transfer Darriel Mack for the starting position this fall.

If ODU is to improve on its 16 points per game average from 2019 will hinge on whether or not Rahne can get the QB position figured out.

Defensively, LB Jordan Young, mentioned above, leads a defense that allowed 29 points per game in 2019.

Outside of Young, the defense is relatively unproven.

Can the unit gel quickly against a tough schedule?

ODU is 10-26 over its three previous seasons of playing football.

---

Join the conversation regarding the match-up with ODU on the Tech Drive.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

Like our page on Facebook: BleedTechBlue.com