BleedTechBlue Quick Take | Rice

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we wrap up our series with the Rice Owls.

Rice | The Rice Owls didnt play their first game in 2020 until mid-October and only played five games overall. Not much can be drawn from that small sample. Mike Bloomgren and co. are optimistic that the program can get to its first bowl game since 2014 in 2021. However, with Arkansas, Houston, and Texas as three of the four non-conference opponents won't make things easy. The Owls also have road games at UTSA and UAB + home games with Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech in conference play. The Owls will have their work cut out for themselves.

Who | Rice (2-3 overall in 2020, 2-3 in C-USA play)

When | November 27, 2021

Where | Rice Stadium in Houston, TX

Who to Watch, Offense | Brad Rozner missed the 2020 season due to injury, but he's a really talented wide receiver for the Owls. As a junior in 2019, Rozner caught 55 passes for 770 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Who to Watch, Defense | Antonio Montero might be slightly undersized at linebacker at 216 pounds, but he's going to be the leader of the Rice defense in 2021. Montero had 24 tackles and 1.5 TFL in four games a season ago.

Outlook | Will Mike Bloomgren be more open to spreading things out a bit offensively with the addition of Nebraska transfer QB Luke McCaffrey?

McCaffrey threw only 1 TD to 6 INTs as a FR at Nebraska in 2020, but he did rush for 364 yards and 3 TDs.

If Bloomgren goes away from some of his pro-style tendencies and allows for McCaffrey to utilize his athletic skill set, the Owls could be tough to stop offensively.

Khalan Griffin, Jordan Meyes, and Brad Rozner will give McCaffrey three solid skill guys that can make plays in a multitude of ways.

Defensively, Rice allowed only 18 points per game in 2020.

In fact, the Owls went on the road and shut out 15th-ranked Marshall in early December.

The middle of the defense at all three levels is really strong.

De'Braylon Carroll and Elijah Garcia are arguably the best DT duo in the conference.

Antonio Montero is solid at LB, and George Nyakowl is an all-conference caliber safety.

With Rice being known to limit opponents possessions throughout Bloomgren's tenure, they've always been a tough out.

With the talent level having now been increased in Houston, perhaps the Owls are a dark horse team that could make some noise in a competitive C-USA West.



---

Join the conversation regarding the match-up with Rice on the Tech Drive.

You can join us for one year for only $20.21! 12 months for the price of 2!!

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

Like our page on Facebook: BleedTechBlue.com