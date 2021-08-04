BleedTechBlue Quick Take | Southern Miss

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss | The 2020 season in Hattiesburg, MS was a mess. That may be putting it nicely. Jay Hopson (0-1), Scotty Waldon (1-3), and Tim Billings (2-3) all spent time leading the Golden Eagles to a 3-7 record. Jack Abraham, the starting quarterback, left the team in mid-November for undisclosed. Rough year. However, optimism abounds in Hattiesburg after Will Hall was hired to lead the Golden Eagles in December. Hall was previously the OC at Tulane and has deep ties in the state of Mississippi. The non-conference schedule appears to be manageable with South Alabama, Grambling State, and Troy on the docket. Oh yeah, the Golden Eagles have to travel to Alabama on September 25th. Looking at the opponents in the West Division of C-USA, USM will travel to Rice, UTSA, and LA Tech while hosting UTEP, UAB, and North Texas.

Who | Southern Miss (3-7 overall in 2020, 2-4 in C-USA)

When | November 19, 2021

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Who to Watch, Offense | Frank Gore Jr piled up 805 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs as a true freshman in 2020. With the receiver position in a bit of flux outside of Jason Brownlee, Gore will look to take a step forward and become a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021.

Who to Watch, Defense | Have a year Hayes Maples! The Hattiesburg native had a breakout year in 2020 with 91 tackles and 8.5 TFL. Maples will lead a Southern Miss defense that is looking to get its identity back in 2021.

Outlook | In year one of the Will Hall era the Golden Eagles aren't one of the favorites to win C-USA.

That may not be a bad thing.

Trey Lowe saw action in four games at QB a season ago and appears to be the front runner to lead the offense in 2021.

With Frank Gore Jr and Jason Brownlee at two skill spots along with four starters back on the offensive line, the offense has a chance to be pretty good if Lowe can provide solid play at quarterback.

Defensively, ten starters are back for a unit that allowed 32.3 points per game.

After only having 16 sacks in 10 games a season ago, the pass rush must get better in 2021 to help out the defensive backs on the back end.

Montra Edwards transferred in from Missouri in the off-season with hopes of giving the defensive line a boost.

Austin Armstrong's number one goal for the Golden Eagles defense will be getting back to playing an attacking, physical style that Golden Eagle fans have become so accustomed to seeing over the years.

The Golden Eagles should find themselves back in a bowl game in 2021.

