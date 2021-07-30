BleedTechBlue Quick Take | UAB

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the UAB Blazers.

UAB | It wasn't always pretty, but UAB won a number of football games in 2020. In fact, the Blazers won the C-USA Championship for the second time in three years. Bill Clark's Blazers don't play the prettiest brand of football in the country, but they've established an identity as a program and are successful at what they do. The Blazers will open brand new Protective Stadium in early October when Liberty comes to town. With Liberty, Georgia, Tulane, and Florida Atlantic on the schedule in the first six weeks of the season, we'll find out if the Blazers are once again the favorite to win C-USA.

Who | UAB (6-3 record in 2020 overall, 4-1 in C-USA, C-USA Champions)

When | November 6, 2021

Where | Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL

Who to Watch, Offense | DeWayne McBride only had 47 carries during his freshman season. The Starke, FL made the most of those 47 carries by averaged 9.3 yards per carry and scoring 4 TDs.

Who to Watch, Defense | After collecting 59 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 sacks from his LB position a season ago, Kris Moll is expected to slide back to safety in 2021 for a physical UAB defense. Moll is a two-time First Team All-CUSA selection during his time in Birmingham.

Outlook | Bill Clark has led the Blazers to a 40-22 record with 2 C-USA Championships during his first five seasons in Birmingham.

In 2021, the Blazers are poised to be very good once again.

If UAB has struggled at any position during Clark's tenure it has been at quarterback.

Injuries were a problem for Tyler Johnston III in 2020, but Johnston III did throw 7 TDs to only 1 INT in 5 games a season ago.

The RB quintet of DeWayne McBride, Jermaine Brown, Lucious Stanley, Larry Wooden, and Mississippi State transfer Lee Witherspoon will be relied on heavily with WRs Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell having exited the program.

At the receiver position, Trea Shropshire will get the opportunity to prove he's a true #1 target. Shropshire had 5 catches for 180 yard and 1 TD in the Blazers C-USA Championship victory over Marshall.

Defensively, you get what you see.

The Blazers are very physical at all three levels on defense.

Antonio Moultrie and Tyree Turner lead a talented defensive line that will be looking to replace NFL Draft pick Jordan Smith.

Noah Wilder will lead the LBs after finishing second on the team in tackles in 2020 with 50.

TD Marshall is back in the secondary, but if there is a concern it could be whether or not guys on the back end can come down with more interceptions from opposing QBs.

Grayson Cash was the lone Blazer defensive back with more than one interception in 2020.

Ugly or not, C-USA knows better than to bet against a Bill Clark squad. 2021 will be no different as the Blazers will be in contention come late November.

---

