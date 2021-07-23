BleedTechBlue Quick Take | UTEP

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the UTEP Miners

UTEP | After going 2-22 in the first two years of the Dana Dimel era in El Paso, UTEP took a step forward with 3 wins in 2020. Dimel is entering the 4th year of his 5-year contract and will undoubtedly have his best team in 2021. With New Mexico State, Bethune-Cookman, New Mexico, and Old Dominion as four of the first five opponents, the Miners will have an opportunity to get off to a nice start in 2021.

Who | UTEP (3-5 overall in 2020, 0-4 in C-USA play)

When | October 16, 2021

Where | Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX

Who to Watch, Offense | Jacob Cowing is one of the better receivers in Conference USA. In eight games in 2020, Cowing caught 41 passes for 691 yards and 3 TDs. The Maricopa, AZ native will see defensive game plans centered around him in 2021.

Who to Watch, Defense | Praise Amaewhule had a breakout year as a pass rusher with 8 TFL and 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2020. Amaewhule is up to 253 pounds this summer and is expected to be one of the better pass rushers in C-USA.

Outlook | Although Dave Warner was hired in the off-season to replace Mike Canales as the OC in the off-season, Dimel will continue to call the plays.

Gavin Hardison is entrenched as the starter at quarterback. Hardison completed 54% of his throws for 1,419 yards, 5 TDs and 5 INTs in 2020.

With weapons like RB Deion Hankins (592 yards rushing, 9 TDs) and WR Jacob Cowing, Hardison should continue to progress in Dimel's pro-style offense.

Defensively, Bradley Dale Peveto was hired in the off-season to replace Mike Cox as the defensive coordinator.

Amaewhule and defensive tackle Keenan Stewart (34 tackles, 7 TFL) give the Miners a solid group up front.

Breon Hayward had 17 tackles in a reserve role in 2020 but will be expected to play a bigger role at LB this season.

UTEP's secondary only had two interceptions in 2020, improving upon that number will be essential in improving the defensive unit as a whole.

Overall, UTEP returns a combined 20 starters in 2021 which should lead to its most competitive team in years.

---

Join the conversation regarding the match-up with UTEP on the Tech Drive.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

Like our page on Facebook: BleedTechBlue.com