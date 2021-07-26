BleedTechBlue Quick Take | UTSA

Over the next four weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview Louisiana Tech's 2021 schedule.

Today, we breakdown the UTSA Roadrunners.

UTSA | UTSA went 7-5 in year one under HC Jeff Traylor in 2020. The 7-5 marked the first time that the Roadrunners had finished over .500 since 2017. UTSA went 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or less in 2020. With the attention of every program in C-USA, can the Roadrunners continue that success in 2021?

Who | UTSA

When | October 23, 2021

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Who to Watch, Offense | Sincere McCormick is the best RB in C-USA and is in the conversation as one of the top RBs in the entire country. McCormick was named a 2nd team All-American in 2020 after finishing with 1,598 total yards and 11 TDs.

Who to Watch, Defense | Rashad Wisdom does it all for the UTSA defense. The talented safety finished with 95 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 4 INTs in 2020 on his way to being named First Team All-CUSA.

Outlook | Let's be honest for a second, Jeff Traylor was TREMENDOUS in year one for the Roadrunners, but it does take some luck to go 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or less.

Offensively, Frank Harris returns at quarterback after completing 64% of his throws for 1,630 yards, 12 TDs and 6 INTs in 2020.



If the Roadrunners are going to continue to become more potent on offense, it will be because Harris has taken steps forward to become more consistent throwing the football.

Sincere McCormick will be dynamic at RB. Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus are two solid options at WR.

Can Harris get the receivers the football at an above average level in 2021? If he does the Roadrunners might win C-USA.

Defensively, 11 starters are back from a solid unit that allowed 25.7 points per game in 2020.

Rashad Wisdom is the leader, but keep an eye on DE/OLB Charles Wiley.

Wiley produced 45 QB pressures, 15 QB hits, 10 TFL and 2 sacks in 2020 and is poised for a monster year in 2021.

The Roadrunners are the darling of C-USA this offseason, can they live up to the preseason hype? We'll find out.

---

Join the conversation regarding the match-up with UTSA on the Tech Drive.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

Like our page on Facebook: BleedTechBlue.com