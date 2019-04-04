Louisiana Tech (18-10, 5-4) struck for six runs in the first inning Wednesday night on its way to beating McNeese State (15-14, 3-6) by a score of 10-4.

Lightning Fast Start Offensively

Tech’s six run first inning saw 10 batters come to plate to collect four hits and three walks.

After the first three hitters reached to start the inning, Parker Bates walked with the bases loaded that would force in the first Tech run of the evening.

Steele Netterville would then deliver the big blow with a mammoth grand slam to left field up near the apartments to give Tech an early 5-0 lead.

Chris Clayton would later deliver a SAC fly that scored Mason Robinson, who had reached on a bunt hit, to cap off the six run inning.

Bates and Netterville Deliver the Haymaker

After McNeese would climb back into the game to make it an 8-4 game after six innings, Bates and Netterville would deliver the knockout blow with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh to give Tech a 10-4 lead and put the game away.

Offensively, Bates and Netterville carried the Bulldogs on this night. The duo combined for four home runs and nine RBI in the victory.

Leal Makes First Start, Griffen Steals the Spotlight

On the mound, David Leal made his first start of the season for Tech. The southpaw pitched two innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits. Leal also struck out three while throwing 39 pitches.

Kyle Griffen earned his fourth win of the season in relief as he pitched four innings without allowing an earned run. The left-hander also struck out four Cowboy hitters.

UTSA Comes to Town

Tech will be back in action this weekend when UTSA comes to J.C. Love Field. First pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday night.

