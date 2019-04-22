After dropping the series opener Thursday night, Louisiana Tech (27-12, 12-6) bounced back with wins Friday and Saturday to win the series against Marshall (22-17, 9-9) this weekend at J.C. Love Field.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

Game One: Miller Lights Out but Bullpen and Defense Falter Late as La Tech Falls to Marshall 7-3

After allowing an unearned run in the first inning, Matt Miller was able to settle in on the mound for Louisiana Tech.

The right-hander went on to pitch seven innings, allowed five hits, one run (unearned), walked three, and struck out ten. Miller’s season ERA is down to 2.95.

In the eighth inning, Tech held a 3-1 lead when things fell apart. Tyler Follis issued a one-out walk to Tyler Linder, before Zach Inskeep would hit a ground ball right at Taylor Young. Young was unable to come up with the ground ball, resulting in an error, and dooming the Bulldogs.

The Thundering Herd went on to score three runs in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead and then added three more in the ninth to earn the 7-3 win.

Braxton Smith took the loss for Tech after allowing 2 runs in 0.2 innings of work.

Offensively, Tech was only able to muster up four hits in the game. Chris Clayton and Taylor Young collected the two run scoring hits. Clayton hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game at one. Young connected on a two-run home run to left centerfield in the fifth inning to give Tech a 3-1 lead.

Game Two: Bats Bounce Back, Bulldogs Throttle Marshall 19-6

Unable to afford a series loss, Louisiana Tech leaned on its offense to beat the Thundering Herd Friday evening.

Tech put up 19 runs on 16 hits, 11 walks, and 5 hit by pitches.

There were multiple offensive stars for the Bulldogs in this one. Hunter Wells notched a season-high four hits in the win, including his third home run of the season.

Taylor Young, Tanner Huddleston, and Mason Robinson each had two hits apiece. Huddleston connected on his third home-run of the season, a grand slam in Tech’s five run seventh inning.

In all, ten Bulldogs collected a hit in the win and eight guys drove in at least one run.

On the mound, Logan Robbins got the start. The left-hander threw 4.1 innings and allowed 3 runs on 6 hits.

David Leal came on in relief of Robbins with one out in the fifth inning and finished the game. Leal allowed 3 runs in 4.2 innings of work in earning his first win of the season.

Game Three: Diamond Dogs Run Rule Marshall 11-1 to Win Series

Logan Bailey put together his best effort of the season Saturday afternoon and earned his fifth win of the season. The left-hander tossed 6.2 innings, allowed 1 earned run on 6 hits, while striking out 9 Marshall batters.

In scoring 11 runs in 7 innings, Louisiana Tech piled up 9 hits, 9 walks, and 1 hit by pitch.

Tanner Huddleston opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the bottom half of the first inning. Huddleston would reach base three more times in the game by way of walk.

Steele Netterville, Parker Bates, Chris Clayton, Seth White, and Hunter Wells also all delivered run scoring hits in the win.

UALR and McNeese Up Next

The Bulldogs will host UALR at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Tech beat the Trojans 5-3 in 12 innings on February 26th.

Wednesday night, Tech will hit the road for a matchup with McNeese. The Bulldogs beat the Cowboys 10-4 on April 3rd at J.C. Love Field.

RPI Watch

As of Monday morning, Tech sits at #33 in the RPI. The Bulldogs currently sit in a great position to make it to an NCAA Regional. Last week, both Baseball America and D1 Baseball projected Tech to be in the Field of 64.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We have in-depth coverage of Louisiana Tech’s quest for an NCAA Regional. We provide scouting reports on each opponent that the Bulldogs will face throughout the season. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Join us!

Sign-up here.