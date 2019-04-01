Louisiana Tech (17-10, 5-4) played great baseball throughout the weekend to sweep UAB (12-17, 1-8) in Conference USA action at J.C. Love Field this weekend.





Game One | Miller Good Again, Tech Prevails 3-2

Matt Miller put together another solid effort on the mound Friday night going 6.2 innings while he allowed only two earned runs on four hits. The right-hander struck out eight and only walked three as he earned his third win of the season.

Offensively, Tech managed only six hits, but a Mason Mallard RBI single in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie proved to be enough.

Taylor Young managed to get on base four times by way of one hit and three walks in the contest.





Game Two | Tech Scores Five Runs in Final Two Innings, Bates Walk-Off Sac Fly Wins it 7-6

After taking an early 1-0 lead in the third inning of game two, Tech would allow UAB to score five straight runs to take a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Tech would get an RBI double from Phil Matulia in the seventh to close the gap to 5-2 UAB after seven complete innings of play.

After a scoreless eighth inning from Bryce Fagan on the mound, Tech would score three runs to tie the game at five.

Tanner Huddleston delivered a two-run double to make it 5-4 before Chris Clayton would drive in Parker Bates on a SAC fly to tie the game.

In the top of the ninth, UAB would respond. The Blazers got an RBI single from Blake Johnson off Tech closer Braxton Smith to take a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, Taylor Young and Hunter Wells would get things started with a pair of singles.

Mason Mallard would then step to the plate and double to left-center to score Young and tie the game. Wells would advance to third on the play.

Bates would then score Wells on a SAC fly to centerfield to give Tech the dramatic 7-6 win.

Mallard had four hits on the afternoon while also driving in a run.

Logan Robbins pitched well going 5.1 innings while he allowed only 1 earned run and received a no decision.

Braxton Smith picked up his first win of the season in relief.





Game Three | Bates, Bailey Carry Tech to Sweep over UAB in 5-2 Win

With an opportunity to get a key conference sweep, Louisiana Tech wasted no time as the Bulldogs scored five runs in the first five innings in defeating UAB 5-2.

Offensively, Parker Bates delivered a two-run double in the first inning and the Bulldogs never looked back. Bates had three hits and four RBI on the afternoon.

Hunter Wells also collected three hits in the win, while Mason Mallard and Chris Clayton each had two.

On the mound, Logan Bailey put together a masterful performance. The left-hander allowed only 1 earned run in 6.2 innings of work, his best outing of the season.

David Leal, making his first appearance in 2019, would close things out with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to give Tech the sweep.





Up Next | Cowboys Come to Town

Louisiana Tech will continue its eight game homestand Wednesday night when they will host McNeese State at 6 p.m.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the best Louisiana Tech baseball coverage you will find. Join us for only $1! Limited time offer. Promo Code: LTDollar



