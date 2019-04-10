Louisiana Tech (22-10, 8-4) picked up an easy road victory at UL-Lafayette (17-18, 6-6) by a score of 11-3 Tuesday night.

Leal Continues to Progress

David Leal made his second start of the season Tuesday night for the Bulldogs. The left-hander went three innings while allowing two hits, two runs, and striking out four Cajun hitters.

After allowing two runs on a Handsome Monica home run in the first inning, Leal settled in and retired the final seven hitters he faced.

In total, Leal faced 11 hitters and threw 50 pitches and received the no-decision.

Bullpen Shines

After Leal tossed the first three innings, the Tech bullpen would cover the final six innings while allowing only one earned run.

Kyle Griffen earned his sixth win of the season after going 2.1 innings and allowing only one earned run.

Tyler Follis tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief while striking out two.

Jonathan Fincher was dominant late in earning his third save of the season. The freshman left-hander went 2.1 innings and struck out 4 UL-Lafayette hitters.

White Makes First Career Start

Seth White made his first career start in left field for Tech and did not disappoint. The Ruston native went 3-5 at the plate with a double and 2 runs scored.

With Mason Robinson out with an injury, White is yet another valuable option for Lane Burroughs in a deep lineup that is averaging over seven runs per game.

‘Dogs Use Big Innings to Put Away the Cajuns

With the game tied at two in the fifth inning, Tech would score four runs to take a commanding 6-2 lead.

The Bulldogs would receive run scoring hits from Hunter Wells (triple), Parker Bates (SAC Fly), Tanner Huddleston (single), and Chris Clayton (single).

The Cajuns would respond with a single run in the bottom half of the frame to make it 6-3 Tech after five complete innings of play.

Tech would then combine to score five additional runs in the final two innings to take the 11-3 win.

Parker Bates delivered a two-run double in the eighth, later followed by a Huddleston hit by pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run.

In the ninth inning, Wells singled to drive in Taylor Young and Seth White for the final tallies of the night.

For the evening, Tech collected 11 hits, 4 walks, and 6 hit by pitches.

Bulldogs Continue to Dominate UL-Lafayette

Dating back to 2016, Louisiana Tech holds a 6-2 advantage over the Cajuns on the diamond.

FAU Up Next

Louisiana Tech will head to Boca Raton this weekend for a pivotal Conference USA series with FAU. The Owls are 23-9 overall and 11-1 in Conference USA play. First pitch of the series is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday night.

