Louisiana Tech (30-19, 13-11 CUSA) went on the road Tuesday night and picked up a quality midweek victory over #15 LSU (30-19, 14-10 SEC) by a convincing score of 12-1.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

Bulldog Bats Set the Tone

Louisiana Tech scored runs in seven of nine innings and pounded out 17 hits while taking 4 more walks on their way to scoring the 12 runs.

Tech got on the board in the with an RBI fielder’s choice from Tanner Huddleston and an RBI single from Parker Bates to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In the third inning, Tech added two more runs on RBI singles from Huddleston and Manny Garcia to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Mason Mallard drove in another Tech run with a SAC fly in the fourth inning to make it 5-0 Bulldogs.

Leading 5-0 in the fifth inning, Parker Bates crushed a solo home run to right field to stretch the lead out to six.

In the six inning, Huddleston would drive in another run with an RBI single to left field.

Tech would add four more runs in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Mallard, RBI single from Steele Netterville, and a SAC fly from Bates to make it 11-1 Tech.

The Bulldog would then add their final run of the evening on Huddleston’s third hit of the night that drove in Chris Clayton.

Offensive Stars

In pounding out 17 hits and scoring 12 runs, Tech had plenty of offensive stars in this one.

Hunter Wells finished with four hits for Tech, all singles.

Mason Mallard had another fantastic night with four hits to raise his season average to a team leading .373. The Bulldog first baseman also added three RBI.

Tanner Huddleston stayed hot as well in this one as he collected three more hits and drove in four runs for Tech.

Parker Bates snapped a 1/19 skid with two hits, including his 7th home run of the season, and also drove in three runs to bring his team leading RBI total to 47.

Robbins Outstanding on the Mound

Logan Robbins was spectacular on the mound for the Bulldogs for the second consecutive week as he tossed 6.2 innings and allowed only one unearned run. The left-hander allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out two in earning his fourth win of the season.

Since being demoted from the weekend rotation two weeks ago, Robbins has pitched 12.2 innings and allowed 0 earned runs lowering his ERA to 4.80.

Bullpen Shuts the Door Late

Tyler Follis entered the game for Tech with two outs in the seventh inning and was able to get a strikeout of LSU DH Saul Garza to end the frame.

Follis would allow a leadoff single in the eighth but three straight ground balls would follow to keep the Tigers off the board.

Jonathan Fincher would pitch a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two Tiger hitters.

WKU Up Next

Tech will jump back into conference play this weekend when they will host Western Kentucky at Warhawk Field in Monroe. First pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday night.

