Louisiana Tech (11-5) picked up an impressive 7-0 midweek win over Sam Houston State (10-4) Tuesday night.

With the game tied at zero in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tech bats came to life scoring seven runs on seven hits to take a convincing lead.

Seth White came off the bench and singled to drive in Parker Bates who had been hit by a pitch to start the inning.

The Bearkats would be unable to recover after the White RBI hit. Shelton Wallace would add a Tech run on a sac fly, while Manny Garcia, Mason Robinson, Tanner Huddleston, and Parker Bates would add run scoring hits to complete the seven run inning.

On the mound, Kyle Griffen was sensational. The junior left-hander scattered eight hits across six scoreless innings of work to earn his third win of the season.

Tyler Follis, Quinton Logan, and Braxton Smith would each toss a scoreless inning in relief to preserve the shutout.

Tech and Sam Houston State were scheduled to play once again this afternoon, but that game has been cancelled due to the threat of severe weather in Ruston.

The Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend when they open up Conference USA play when Southern Miss comes to Ruston for a three-game series.

