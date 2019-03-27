Louisiana Tech (14-10, 2-4) allowed five runs in the eighth inning to fall to ULM (8-16, 0-6) by a score of 9-4 Tuesday night.

Louisiana Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Taylor Young SAC fly to score Tanner Huddleston who had doubled to lead-off the inning.

Mason Mallard would drive in Blake Johnson later in the inning on a single to left field to give Tech a 2-0 lead after three innings.

Following a scoreless top half of the fourth inning by Kyle Griffen on the mound, Steele Netterville would drive in Chris Clayton who had reach on a ULM error to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Kyle Griffen ran into trouble and would leave the game in favor of Tyler Follis with two runners on base and two outs. Follis would allow a three-run home run to Blake Buckman, the first batter he faced, to tie the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the score tied at three, Young would deliver an RBI single once again for the Bulldogs to give Tech a 4-3 lead.

In the top half of the eighth inning, ULM took control of the game. The Warhawks sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs on two hits, two walks, and two Tech errors to take a commanding 8-4 lead.

ULM would then add another run in the ninth on a Masen Prososki single to take a 9-4 lead, which ended up being the final score.

In the loss, Tech would commit four errors defensively while walking seven Warhawk hitters on the mound.

Braxton Smith received the loss for Tech after allowing four unearned runs after entering the game in the eighth inning.

Offensively, Tanner Huddleston led the way collected three hits for the Diamond Dogs.

Tech will jump back into Conference USA play this weekend when it will host UAB. First pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1! Limited time offer!! As BleedTechBlue subscribers have said, “Bleed Tech Blue ("BTB") is a private message board professionally managed and directed by a passionate Tech alumnus and fan who has direct access to accurate sports "insider" information. It is common for BTB members to learn of recruiting developments one to three days before the general public. BTB is the place to go for Louisiana Tech Athletics and University news. The value of the information and the friendships made from BTB has far exceeded my expectations when I joined years ago. BTB continues to be my first source for Louisiana Tech.”

New users, sign-up here.

Returning users and past subscribers, sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!