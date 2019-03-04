



Louisiana Tech (9-2) concluded a perfect week by sweeping Arkansas State (7-5) at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park over the weekend. The Bulldogs outscored the Red Wolves 22-14 over the three-game series.





Let’s take a look at how it happened:





Game One l Early Offense Leads to Win





Tyler Follis, making his second consecutive Friday night start, allowed the Red Wolves to get a two-run lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Sky-Lar Culver.





The Bulldogs would respond in the bottom of the frame with RBI singles coming from Mason Mallard and Steele Netterville.





Leading 4-2 in the third inning, Chris Clayton would deliver the knockout blow. The senior catcher hit a bases clearing double to stretch the Tech lead to 7-2.





Arkansas State never recovered as Tech went on to win 9-4.





Steele Netterville also added a two-run home run in the seventh inning for Tech.





Matt Miller pitched the final two innings in relief to earn his first win of the season.





Game Two l Wells Walks it Off





Looking to win the series, Tech took a 4-1 lead into the ninth inning over the Red Wolves. Arkansas State would strike for three runs on a Sky-Lar Culver solo home-run and an Andrew Leggo pinch-hit two-run shot to tie the game off. All three runs came off of Tech reliever, Matt Miller.





Tech was not phased. With one out in the ninth, Hunter Wells would crush a walk-off home run down the right field line to give Tech the 5-4 win.





Tanner Huddleston and Mason Robinson each collected two hits in the win, including a solo home run from Robinson in the third inning.





Logan Robbins was phenomenal on the mound for Tech throwing 6.1 innings, allowing 1 unearned run while striking out seven.





Game Three l Bates + Fincher = W





While hits were hard to come by in game three, Louisiana Tech was able to deliver when it mattered most and earn an 8-6 win over Arkansas State to sweep the series.





With the game tied at three in the fifth inning, Parker Bates unloaded on a Nate Alberius pitch for a grand slam to give Tech a 7-3 lead.





With a 7-3 lead, Tanner Propst made his first appearance of the season and struggled. The sophomore would allow three earned runs in 0.2 innings of work. Beau Billings and Jonathan Fincher would come behind Propst to get Tech to the finish line.





Fincher was absolutely dominant in his 2.2 innings of work. The freshman left-hander allowed only one hit and struck out four while earning his second save of the season.





Burroughs Climbing Up Tech Record Books





With 84 wins in his first two plus seasons, Lane Burroughs has surpassed Greg Goff for the most wins in Louisiana Tech’s history for a coach in his first three seasons.





Northwestern State Up Next





Tech will be back in action Tuesday night when they host Northwestern State at 4 p.m. The Demons will enter Tuesday night’s contest with a 5-4 record in 2019. Bobby Barbier’s team won two out of three games in Natchitoches against UALR this past weekend.





